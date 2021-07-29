We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
July 29
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– The City of Trees Brass Band will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
– The Colusa Family Resource Center, 131 Fifth Street, Colusa, will host a free ice cream social from 6-7 p.m. For more information, call 458-7678.
July 30
Yuba City
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Mexico City, Mexico. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
Virtual
– Prestige Assisted Living at Marysville will host a free, virtual webinar on cognitive health, starting at 10:30 a.m. Tools and resources for improving cognitive health will be discussed. For more information or to register, call 749-1786 or visit www.MomAndDadDeserveTheBest.com.
July 31
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
Marysville
– The Yuba County Library will host an end of summer reading party in the parking lot of the facility, located at 303 Second Street, Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be people dressed as superheroes and villains at the library. For more information, call 749-7380.
– The city of Marysville will host a public meeting to gather input about the Ellis Lake Improvement Project in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 526 C Street, Marysville, from 8-10 a.m. Refreshments will be provided. To RSVP, call 751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
Sutter
– The Sutter Youth Organization Foundation will host their 10th annual fundraiser banquet and auction at the Sutter Youth Organization facilities, located at the corner of Butte House Road And Acacia Street in Sutter, starting at 5:30 p.m. All proceeds from the event will benefit the non-profit organization that operates and maintains the Morehead Family Community Pool, the Vera Carrol Park and the Catlett and Munder Halls. Tickets cost $45 per person or a business table that seats eight can be purchased for $1,200. For more information, call Mike at 682-4201.
Colusa County
– The UC Master Gardener Program of Colusa County will host a Tomato Tasting and Other Garden Goodies event at the Farm to School Demonstration Garden at Education Village, located at 499 Marguerite Street, Williams, starting at 9 a.m.
– The Colusa County Veterans Picnic will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets, Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. A meal of pulled pork, sausage or chicken with beans, chips, coleslaw and a soft drink or bottled water will be available for $15. There will also be a raffle and door prizes. All proceeds will benefit the Maxwell American Legion and the Colusa Veterans of Foriegn Wars
– A taco festival and competition will be held on Main Street in downtown Colusa from 4-9 p.m. The event will include tacos galore, a beer garden, cornhole, two stages of music, margaritas, a secret hot sauce saloon, craft vendors and more. Tacos will be judged in a blind taste and the first place winner will receive $1,000 and a championship belt. For more information, visit www.ColusaTaco.com.
– Comedian Andrew Santino will perform in the Showroom/Bingo Hall at Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 Highway 45. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $35-$50 and can be purchased on the Colusa Casino Resort website. General admission tickets are first come, first served. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
Brownsville
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
Forbestown
– The Yuba Feather Museum will host an ice cream social at the museum, 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown, from 1-3 p.m. Sundaes, brownies and rootbeer floats will be available. For more information, call 675-1025.
August 3
Yuba City
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a National Night Out on Plumas Street event from 5-8 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. Attendees will be able to learn about what’s to come, play a tune on the “street piano” in front of the theater and take a tour of the facility.
Virtual
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host the 2021 Weedy Rice workshop at 142A Garden Highway, Yuba City, from 9-11:30 a.m. Topics will include weedy rice research updates, identification, herbicides, and rice seed programs. Lunch will be served following the meeting. Attendance is free but registration is required. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/446vfztu.
August 4
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
Colusa County
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
Virtual
– Poet and memoirist Marcelo Hernandez Castillo will host a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from the nation and world at 5 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life and writing for each session, allowing guests to share their creative process and original work.