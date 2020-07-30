We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
July 30
Wheatland
– POSTPONED: Thomas Rhett: The Center Point Road Tour 2020 at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been postponed until June 29, 2021. For more information, call 743-5200.
Colusa
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
July 31
Yuba City
– The 19th annual Summer Classic Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. Participants will receive a Vitalant T-shirt and ice cream treat. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s performance of “Ah, Wilderness!” at The Acting Company theater has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
August 1
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The 19th annual Summer Classic Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. Participants will receive a Vitalant T-shirt and ice cream treat. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– The Acting Company’s presents “A Seussified Pride and Prejudice.” Performances will be at The Acting Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s “Ah, Wilderness!” performance at The Acting Company theater has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Brownsville
– There will be a certified farmers market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information on becoming a vendor, call or text 399-9506.
August 2
Yuba City
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s performance of “Ah, Wilderness!” at The Acting Company theater has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
August 3
Yuba City
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City, starting at 6:30 p.m. The free meeting will feature guest speaker Tamika Hamilton, a District 3 House of Representatives candidate, and all are welcome to attend. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409.
August 4
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guest will be James Gilbreath, head of the theater department at Yuba College.
August 5
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
Colusa County
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
August 6
Yuba City
– CANCELED: The 2020 Yuba-Sutter Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will have Virtual Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Tom Galvin, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747438327 or call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 897 4743 8327.
Colusa
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
August 7
Yuba City
– CANCELED: The 2020 Yuba-Sutter Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.