We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
July 8
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Virtual
– FREED and the Agency on Aging Area 4 will host a conference on local implementation of California’s Master Plan for Aging from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. The “Our Community: An Aging & Disability Conference” will cover the big picture of the 10-year master plan and next steps to take in local communities and jurisdictions to realize the goals of the plan. Speakers will include legislators, community partners and experts in the fields of community living, urban/rural development, aging and disability. The conference is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit FREED.org/Conference.
July 10
Yuba City
– There will be a Summer Celebration Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Winco parking lot, 1300 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be about 40 vendors, sno cones, barbecue and more. The event is hosted by Yuba Sutter Community Events and the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Fiesta de Frida from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its facility, 624 E St., Marysville. Attendees are invited to experience culture, style and persona of the painter, an artist who inspires with her story of love, adventure, pain and courage. The event will feature Frida arts and crafts, Mexican folk art, live music, picture booth and more. This is a free outdoor event and is open to the public.
Brownsville
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
July 11
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the “All About the Arts Talk Show” at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through events and activities going on while sharing some information along with “Weird Art News” and live music. This session’s guest will be sound engineer Joe Meyer.
July 14
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
Beale Air Force Base
– The Beale Air Force Base Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Activity Center, 17700 Robert Nicoletti Way, Building 2425, Beale AFB. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Colusa County
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
July 15
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Now & Then will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
July 16
Yuba City
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Beijing, China. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
Marysville
– The 21st annual Marysville Peach Festival will take place from 4-10 p.m. on D Street in Marysville between First and Sixth Streets. The event will include music, a wide assortment of peach-inspired food, a kids zone, exhibitors and more. For more information, visit www.MarysvillePeachFestival.com.
July 17
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
Marysville
– The 21st annual Marysville Peach Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on D Street in Marysville between First and Sixth Streets. The event will include music, a wide assortment of peach-inspired food, a kids zone, exhibitors and more. For more information, visit www.MarysvillePeachFestival.com.
Brownsville
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
Colusa County
– A taco festival and competition will be held on Main Street in downtown Colusa from 3-9 p.m. The event will include tacos galore, a beer garden, cornhole, two stages of music, margaritas, a secret hot sauce saloon, craft vendors and more. Tacos will be judged in a blind taste and the first place winner will receive $1,000 and a championship belt. For more information, visit www.ColusaTaco.com.