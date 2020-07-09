We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
July 9
Colusa
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
July 10
Yuba City
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s “Ah, Wilderness!” performance at The Acting Company theater has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Colusa County
– The John Watson Memorial Blood Drive will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Arbuckle Community Church, 700 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle. Vitalant is requiring donors to wear a facial covering and it’s asked that donors make appointments to accommodate social distancing – the ability to take walk-ins is limited. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– Indivisible Colusa County and the Colusa County Democrats will co-host a peaceful protest on 10th Street in Colusa – across the street from Jeff’s Freezette – from 6-6:30 p.m to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Participants are encouraged to bring a sign, wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing at all times. For more information, visit the Indivisible Colusa County or the Colusa County Democrats Facebook pages.
July 11
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Acting Company’s presents “A Seussified Pride and Prejudice.” Performances will be at The Acting Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s “Ah, Wilderness!” performance at The Acting Company theater has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Brownsville
– There will be a certified farmers market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information on becoming a vendor, call or text 399-9506.
July 12
Yuba City
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s “Ah, Wilderness!” performance at The Acting Company theater has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Marysville
– Virtual Art Radio Today Program, hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guests will be Bill Thoms, an instrumental musician, and Nicole Thoms, an opera singer.
Colusa
– The Knights of Columbus No. 2145 Blood Drive will be from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Old Parish Hall, 335 Oak St., Colusa. Vitalant is requiring donors to wear a facial covering and it’s asked that donors make appointments to accommodate social distancing – the ability to take walk-ins is limited. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
July 14
Marysville
– Artist’s Alchemy will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page featuring special guest, Madelyne Tempelton, a local artist who specializes in murals.
July 15
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
Olivehurst
– Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will host bingo beginning at 6 p.m. at 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. The cost is $20 for two 10 game packs – there is a guaranteed payout of $20. There will be special games such as double action bingo, hot ball and pull tabs. For more information, call 777-9057.
Wheatland
– CANCELED: Foreigner: Juke Box Hero Tour 2020, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.
Colusa County
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.