July 18
Yuba City
Concerts in the Park with the Star People Band, will be at Gauche Aquatic Park, located at 421 Center St., Yuba City, from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. This event is free to the public.
Stand as 1 Open Mic! will be held at Justin’s Kitchen, located at 628 Plumas St. in Yuba City, from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. This is an event for spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations. For more information, call 742-2787, email email@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
The Thursday Farmers Market will be held from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Teegarden Avenue between Plumas and Shasta Streets in Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors will be onsite. For more information, call 755-1620, email info@yubacitydowntown.com, or visit www.yubacitydowntown.com.
Marysville
The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox game will begin at 7 p.m. at the Colusa Casino Stadium, located at 14th and B streets, Marysville. For more information, call 741-3600, email team@goldsox.com or visit www.goldsox.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is hosting a hiring event at Yuba College, located at 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Some of the careers include finance, cage, marketing, security and surveillance. For more information, visit www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com/careers.
July 19
Yuba City
The Acting Company’s performance of “Mamma Mia,” directed by Foster Campbell-McManus, will begin at 7:30 p.m. The theater is located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 751-1100 or visit www.actingcompany.org.
Children of all ages are welcome to participate in the Artisan Community Garden Fun Friday from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. For more information, visit the Artisan Community Garden’s Facebook page or email artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.
Marysville
The 20th annual Marysville Peach Festival will be on D Street between First and Seventh streets in Marysville from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Craft and food vendors will be on-site, along with a variety of peach related foods and entertainment. This event is free to the public. For more information, visit www.marysvillepeachfest.com.
Yuba Sutter Arts, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will be showing “Kinky Boots” (rated PG-13) at 6:30 p.m. in the Lee Burrows Theater, as part of their Diversity Film Series. TCD Youth will also have concession items for sale. The Lee Burrows Theater is located at 630 E St. in Marysville. For more information, call 742-2787, email email@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
July 20
Yuba City
The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-noon at Town Square, located on Plumas Boulevard and C Street, Yuba City. Local and regional produce, arts and craft vendors will featured at the market. The market is free to attend. For more information, call 671-2003 for visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
Marysville
The Marysville Peach Festival 5k will begin behind the Silver Dollar Saloon, located at 330 First St., Marysville, at 8 a.m. The course goes through Riverfront Park, past the soccer fields and back. Registration will be available the day of the race from 7:15 a.m.-7:45 am. The cost of registration is $25. For more information, call 742-7473 or email events@yubasuttertrainingzone.com. To sign up, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/CA/Marysville/PeachFestival5k2018 JUL20/WEB/CK.
The Peaches and Pancake Breakfast will be held at the Silver Dollar Saloon, located at 330 First St., Marysville, from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. The Marysville Future Farmers of America Ag Boosters will help raise money for scholarships for the Marysville High FFA students. Tickets for the breakfast are $5 pre-sale or $6 at the door. Ticket price includes pancakes, sausage, peaches, orange juice or coffee.
A gallery reception, show and sale will be held for artist Agnes Laurent inside The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts, located at 624 E St., Marysville, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Agnes Laurent of Oregon House paints works inspired by her travels throughout Europe. See her artwork, meet her and ask questions at this gallery reception. For more information, call 742-2787, email email@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox game will begin at 7 p.m. at the Colusa Casino Stadium, located at 14th and B streets, Marysville. For more information, call 741-3600, email team@goldsox.com or visit www.goldsox.com.
The Science Wizard, a science comedy presentation for children of all ages, will be held at the Yuba County Library, located at 303 Second St., Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. This event is free to the public. For more information, call 749 7380.
The annual Obon Odori Festival will be held at the Buddhist Church of Marysville, located at 125 B St., beginning at 4 p.m. Services for July and August memorials will be followed by a dance at 7:30 p.m. The Grass Valley Taiko, a drumming group, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Admission to this event is free to the public. A teriyaki chicken and rice meal will be available to purchase for $14. For more information, call 743-6426.