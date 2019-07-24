July 25
Yuba City
Thursday Farmers Market will be from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors. For more information, visit www.yubacitydowntown.com, call 755-1620 or email info@yubacitydowntown.com.
Marysville
Tom Galvin, songwriter, musician and poet, facilitates this program for songwriters or those who would like to explore the craft. Share, give feedback and support the many ways an idea, emotion, memory or anything can be transformed into a song. The event will be from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at 624 E St., Marysville. This is a free event. For more information, call 742-2787, email email@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
July 26
Marysville
The eighth annual Music in the Park Marysville series will feature live music from 7 p.m-9 p.m. at Deatsch Park, Third and D streets, Marysville. This is a free event.
Yuba City
“Mamma Mia” at The Acting Company will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at 815 B St., Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Directed by Foster Campbell-McManus. Admission costs $20. For more information, visit www.actingcompany.org or call 751-1100.
Artisan Community Garden Fun Friday is open to children of all ages and Frida Kahlo’s Garden inspired activities will be part of the event from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. For more information, visit the Artisan Community Garden Facebook page or email artisancommunitygarden@mail.com.
Wheatland
Rascal Flatts: Summer Playlist Tour 2019 will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Toyota Amphitheatre, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland.
Sutter
Summer Up Water Ballet production will be at 6:30 p.m. at Morehead Family Community Pool, 7740 Butte House Road, Sutter. The Sutter Youth Organization presents a synchronized swimming event to showcase a youth water ballet class. Donations go to Morehead Family Community Pool. Admission costs $1.
July 27
Wheatland
The Wheatland Historical Society presents Festival of Historic Farm Gardens from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main St., Wheatland. A limited number of tickets are available to tour the farm gardens, which are located on early ranches in the Wheatland area and Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. Tickets are $40 and advance reservation is required. For more information, visit jjgilbert@earthlink.net or call 701-8872.
Marysville
Hypernature Artist Talk will be at 2 p.m. at the Painting and Sculpture Outpost, 414 Fourth St., Marysville. Artists Amelia Villagomez and Tina Linville will talk about their collaborative show. This is a free event.
Blue Haven Face Painting as part of the Yuba County Library’s end of the summer reading celebration will be at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second St., Marysville. This is a free event. For more information, call 749 7380.
Photos with superheroes as part of the Yuba County Library’s end of the summer reading celebration will be at 11 a.m. at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second St., Marysville. This is a free event. For more information, call 749 7380.
Yuba City
Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m.-noon at Town Square, Plumas Boulevard and C Street, Yuba City. Local and regional produce, arts and craft vendors will be in attendance. This is a free event. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page or call 671-2003.
“Mamma Mia” at The Acting Company will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at 815 B St., Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Directed by Foster Campbell-McManus. Admission is $20. For more information, visit www.actingcompany.org or call 751-1100.
Artisan Community Garden – “Special Needs in the Garden” event will be from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. For more information, visit the Artisan Community Garden Facebook page or email artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.
The Good Seed Church presents its second annual Blessings in the Park community event from noon-4 p.m. at Sam Brannon Park, Gray Avenue, Yuba City. There will be free food by Porkys BBQ, music, clothing and prayers for those in need. Good Seed Church is partnering with Takin’ It to the Streetz Ministries for he event.
Sutter Buttes Brewing’s North Butte Amber release party will have a portion of the proceeds of every pint sold will go to the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust and Middle Mountain Interpretive Hikes. The event will be from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Sutter Buttes Brewing, 421 Center St., Yuba City. Center Street will be closed, live music as well as food and drink specials will be part of the event.
Tri-County Diversity Yuba Sutter Colusa Pride Potluck Picnic will be from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 Center St., Yuba City. Burgers, dogs, and drinks provided and people are encouraged to bring a dish to share. For more information, visit www.tricountydiversity.org or call 763-2116.
July 28
Yuba City
“Mamma Mia” at The Acting Company will be performed at 2 p.m. at 815 B St., Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Directed by Foster Campbell-McManus. Admission costs $20. For more information, visit www.actingcompany.org or call 751-1100.