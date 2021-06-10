We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
June 10
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– The Junior Livestock Auction will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds. For more information, email livestock@colusacountyfair.com or call 458-2641.
June 11
Yuba City
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be New York, USA. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
Colusa County
– The Colusa Lions Club will host their annual fair parade following the traditional route from Third and Market Streets to Tenth and Webster Streets, from 6-8 p.m. For more information, call Jim Pingrey at 682-9755.
June 12
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. COVID-19 guidelines are being implemented by vendors and growers, however, masks are not required for the outdoor event. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
Colusa County
– The Colusa County Arts Council will host a “Fair on the Square” from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Fair exhibit entries will be on display on front lawns throughout Colusa. Then, from 6-10 p.m. a street dance featuring live music, dancing, drinks and an art show, will be held outside the Arts Council building, located on the corner of Fifth and Market Streets in Colusa. For more information, call 458-2222.
June 13
Yuba City
– There will be a Yuba Sutter Marketplace Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from noon to 3 p.m. on the bloodmobile near Panera Bread, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Colusa County
– The Colusa County Fair Destruction Derby will take place at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the derby will start at 5 p.m. General admission tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at the Colusa Fairgrounds Box Office or online at www.colusafairgrounds.com. Tickets are first come, first serve and there is no assigned seating at the derby. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. For more information, call 458-2641.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on while sharing some information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music. The guest during this session will be Sabrina Jurisich, Shasta County film commissioner.
June 14
Sutter
– The American Legion Post 705 will host a flag retirement ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Sutter Cemetery, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter.
June 15
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The virtual event features artists and creatives of all genres. The show is hosted by David Read or guest host and the guest will be Veronica Passalacqua, curator of the C.N. Gorman Museum at UC Davis.
June 16
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org or the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
June 17
Colusa County
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The show will feature Jennifer Maloney from Rochester, New York; Robert O’Sullivan Schleith from San Diego; and Elijah B. Pringle III from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
June 18
Yuba City
Marysville
– There will be a Wild Seed Wellness Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 1109 Chestnut St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Oregon House
– The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services will host an emergency preparedness event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House.Free emergency go-bags will be available while supplies last, the sheriff’s office will be demonstrating its hi-lo sirens and there will be other partners taking part to share information ahead of wildfire season. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3inplnc.