June 11
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Indivisible Colusa will host a peaceful protest in E and Fifth streets in Williams – in front of Starbucks – from 9-9:30 a.m. to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Participants are encouraged to bring a sign, wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing at all times. For more information, visit the Solidarity with Black Lives Matter events page on Facebook.
June 12
Marysville
– POSTPONED: Folias Duo program at the Lee Burrows Theater has been postponed.
Wheatland
– POSTPONED: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Roadshow at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been postponed until June 18, 2021. For more information, call 743-5200.
Colusa County
June 13
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Yuba-Sutter Memorial Solidarity March will begin at 9 a.m. at the old Yuba City Courthouse on Second Street and continue into Marysville, ending at Yuba Park, known as African American Heritage Park. The march aims to bring the community together against racism.
Marysville
– POSTPONED: Yuba Sutter Arts’ celebration of poetry with Marcelo Hernandez Castillo has been postponed.
Colusa
June 14
Colusa
June 16
Marysville
– Artist’s Alchemy will feature special guest Jessica Hougen, director and curator of the Sutter County Museum, at 4 p.m. live on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
Wheatland
– A Wheatland Community Blood Drive will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Wheatland Union High School south gym, 1010 Wheatland Road. Donors must wear a face mask or covering and appointments are requested for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org and select blood drive code SMFT152 or call Vitalant at 893-5433. It’s asked that people bring photo ID and eat well and drink plenty of water prior to donating. Sixteen-year-olds are required to have a parent consent form.
June 17
Yuba City
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– Dungeons and Dragons Adventure League will take place at 6 p.m. at https://discord.gg/Vpy4ktD. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page or call 742-2787.
Colusa County
– A Vitalant blood drive will be from 2-6 p.m. at the Williams Community Church, 315 Ninth St., Williams. It’s asked that blood donors bring their own mask or face covering to wear during their donation, appointments are encouraged for social distancing and walk-ins may be limited and an initial temperature reading will be taken at pre-registration. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
June 18
Colusa
