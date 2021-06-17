We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
June 17
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The show will feature Jennifer Maloney from Rochester, New York; Robert O’Sullivan Schleith from San Diego; and Elijah B. Pringle III from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
June 18
Yuba City
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be New York, USA. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
Marysville
– There will be a Wild Seed Wellness Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 1109 Chestnut St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Live Oak
– The Live Oak Bike Party group will host a biking event at 7:30 p.m. at the Live Oak Skatepark, 10200 O St., Live Oak. The event is free and open to the public. People are invited to light up and decorate their bikes, dress up and join the event. The theme for the event will be “Summertime Madness.” For more information, visit the Live Oak Bike Party Facebook page.
Oregon House
– The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services will host an emergency preparedness event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House.Free emergency go-bags will be available while supplies last, the sheriff’s office will be demonstrating its hi-lo sirens and there will be other partners taking part to share information ahead of wildfire season. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3inplnc.
June 19
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Downtown Business Association will host the Yuba City Summer Stroll from 3-9 p.m. on Plumas Street in Yuba City. The free event will include live entertainment, two children’s zones, vendors offering merchandise, information, food and activities and more. For more information, visit the Plumas Street Shopping District Facebook page.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
Marysville
– There will be a Juneteenth event from noon to 8 p.m. at Yuba Park in Marysville. The event will include a cake walk, speakers, historical displays, raffles and more.
Colusa County
– A Founder’s Day celebration featuring antique tractors, a charity cornhole tournament, vendor fair, children’s activities, a nerf shoot, art show and more will be held in downtown Colusa from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Brownsville
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
June 20
Brownsville
– The Hilltop Gang will host a breakfast fundraiser from 8-11 a.m. at the Brownsville Senior Center kitchen at Ponderosa Park, 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville. Food will include biscuits and gravy, pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, sausages, coffee and orange juice. A donation of $7 per person is appreciated or $3 for children under the age of 12. The fundraiser will support nonemergency medical transportation for foothill residents.
June 21
Plumas Lake
– There will be a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Plumas Lake Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 1-6 p.m. on the bloodmobile at Eufay Wood Sr. Memorial Park on the corner of River Oaks and Zanes, Plumas Lake. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
June 23
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
Colusa County
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
June 24
Yuba City
– The Yuba-Sutter Fair gates will be open from noon to 11 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be carnival rides, entertainment, food and more. For more information, visit www.ysfair.com.
– There will be a Sierra Central Credit Union Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the bloodmobiles at 1351 Harter Parkway, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will host the fifth annual Farm to Fork Dinner at the Colusa Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Market and Tenth Streets. The event will feature a locally sourced dinner and local wine samplings. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Colusa Chamber of Commerce, Colusa Industrial Properties or online at https://ticketstripe.com/2021colusafarmtofork. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.