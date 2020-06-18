We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
June 18
Marysville
– St. John’s Episcopal Church Food Shelf will be giving out ready to eat meals and snacks to people in need from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Motor Park located on 14th Street between G and H streets, Marysville. For more information, call 741-1165.
Colusa
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
June 19
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Marketplace Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 2-6 p.m. inside the marketplace at 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. It’s asked that blood donors bring their own mask or face covering to wear during their donation, appointments are encouraged for social distancing and walk-ins may be limited. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
Marysville
– There will be a Juneteenth event from 4:30-8 p.m. at Yuba Park in Marysville. People are encouraged to bring their own food, water, chairs and shade. For more information, visit the Marysville Juneteenth 2020 Facebook event listing.
– Yuba Sutter Arts’ Virtual Happy Hour will take place at 5 p.m. via Zoom. The event is a gathering of people who want to learn about what’s going on in the local scene. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87337667942?pwd=ZXBvZVJVc3NhQkFEY0h4OEt2QkEyUT09. People can also call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 873 3766 7942.
– POSTPONED: Yuba Sutter Arts’ Naked Farming Photography Exhibit and Reception has been postponed.
– POSTPONED: Tri-County Diversity Movie Night – LGBTQ+ film festival has been postponed.
June 20
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
Brownsville
– There will be a certified farmers market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information on becoming a vendor, call or text 399-9506.
June 21
Marysville
– Virtual Art Radio Today Program, hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will take place at 4 p.m. live on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guest will be Narinder Dhaliwal, president of the Yuba Sutter Arts Board of Directors. She will talk about her passion for the arts and YSA as well as her work with Native American tribal communities in California.
– POSTPONED: Third Sunday Jazz Jam has been postponed.
June 23
Marysville
– Artist’s Alchemy will feature special guests Andrew Sords, violinist, and Scott Seton, conductor, at 4 p.m. live on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
June 24
Yuba City
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Yuba Sutter Arts’ annual members’ meeting and State of the Arts Report will be at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend. New officers will be elected and the annual report and plans for the coming year will be shared. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85974158970. People can also call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 859 7415 8970.
– The Sierra Central Credit Union Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the bloodmobiles at 1351 Harter Parkway, Yuba City. It’s asked that blood donors bring their own mask or face covering to wear during their donation, appointments are encouraged for social distancing and walk-ins may be limited and an initial temperature reading will be taken at pre-registration. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
Marysville
– Artist’s Alchemy will feature special guest violinist Andrew Sords and conductor Scott Seton, director and curator of the Sutter County Museum, at 4 p.m. live on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
Colusa County
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
June 24
Marysville
–Tom Galvin, songwriter, musician and poet, facilitates a songwriter workshop for songwriters of all skill levels or those who would like to explore the craft. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95715335258. People can also call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 957 1533 5258.