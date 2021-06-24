We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
June 24
Yuba City
– The Yuba-Sutter Fair gates will be open from noon to 11 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be carnival rides, entertainment, food and more. For more information, visit www.ysfair.com.
– There will be a Sierra Central Credit Union Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the bloodmobiles at 1351 Harter Parkway, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will host the fifth annual Farm to Fork Dinner at the Colusa Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Market and Tenth Streets. The event will feature a locally sourced dinner and local wine samplings. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Colusa Chamber of Commerce, Colusa Industrial Properties or online at https://ticketstripe.com/2021colusafarmtofork. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
June 25
Yuba City
– The Yuba-Sutter Fair gates will be open from noon to 11 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be carnival rides, entertainment, food and more. For more information, visit www.ysfair.com.
– There will be a “Celebrate the Keys” event at 5 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. The public is invited to join the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture board of directors and staff for a transference ceremony as the Sutter Performing Arts Association leadership team hands over the keys to the theater and art gallery. People will be able to take a tour, enjoy refreshments and live music.
– The Acting Company is presenting the virtual performance of “PUFFS” at 7 p.m. An individual viewing ticket costs $20 or $40 for a family. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theactingco.booktix.com.
– The Yuba Sutter Marketplace will host a job fair from 2-5 p.m. at the mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. The event will take place near Journeys. Many stores and restaurants are looking to hire for a wide range of positions. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Marketplace Facebook page.
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Athens, Greece. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
Colusa County
– There will be a John Watson Memorial Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the bloodmobile at the Arbuckle Community Church, 700 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
June 26
Yuba City
– The Yuba-Sutter Fair gates will be open from noon to 11 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be carnival rides, entertainment, food and more. For more information, visit www.ysfair.com.
– The Acting Company is presenting the virtual performance of “PUFFS” at 7 p.m. An individual viewing ticket costs $20 or $40 for a family. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theactingco.booktix.com.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
Marysville
– Tri-County Diversity will host a Pride Celebration Open House from 1-6 p.m. at 201 D St., Suite L, Marysville. The event will celebrate Pride and the official opening for the nonprofit’s LGBTQ+ center. The center will be open for people to tour and celebrate Pride. The event will include music, prizes, appetizers, resources, information on future programs and events and more. For more information visit www.tricountydiversity.org or the Tri-County Diversity Facebook page.
Brownsville
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
Camptonville
– Pianist Sarah Cahill will perform from 6-8 p.m. at the Camptonville Performing Arts Center, 15333 Cleveland Ave., Camptonville. The nationally acclaimed new music pianist will perform compositions by Terry Riley, a local resident and musician, along with works by Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, Margaret Bonds, Emahoy Tsegue-Marywam Guebrou and Meredith Monk. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. – late arrivals will be seated at program intervals. Tickets cost $25 or $20 for center members. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5140692.
Colusa County
– The city of Colusa will host the “Country in Colusa” concert on Main Street from 4-10 p.m. General admission tickets cost $28 and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/h57eama8. For more information, visit www.CountryinColusa.com.
– Comedian Felipe Esparza will perform two shows in the Showroom/Bingo Hall at Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 Highway 45. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the first show will start at 8 p.m. The second show will begin at 11 p.m. Tickets cost $35-$50 and can be purchased on the Colusa Casino Resort website. General admission tickets are first come, first served. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvinwill host Solo Sessions at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program will feature singers/songwriters from around the country – each session features musicians sharing their original works.
June 27
Yuba City
– The Yuba-Sutter Fair gates will be open from noon to 11 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be carnival rides, entertainment, food and more. For more information, visit www.ysfair.com.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on while sharing some information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music. The guests will be discussing Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s new theater and art gallery, the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts.