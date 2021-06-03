We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
June 3
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market opens for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is open every Thursday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– The Decades Band will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during the first installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host an Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose event at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The event will include poets, writers and other presenters and opportunities for audience participation. To join, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
June 4
Yuba City
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be New York, USA. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
June 5
Yuba City
– The 39th annual Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow, hosted by the American Indian Education Program, will be from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature a hand drum contest, flute contest, dances, vendors and more.
– The Yuba City Moose Lodge will host a shopping spree event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. There will be a variety of crafters and vendors.
Marysville
– The second annual Yuba Sutter Taco Festival will take place from 1-8 p.m. in downtown Marysville. The event will feature tacos, a beer garden, kids’ zone, taco eating contest, chihuahua beauty pageant, car show and more. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Taco Festival Facebook page.
Forbestown
– The Yuba Feather Museum will open and host a parade from noon to 4 p.m. at 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown. The festivities will include a Parade of Heroes at noon, honoring the agencies that help the local communities during the wildfires in 2020. The historic gold trader flat village will be open after the parade until 4 p.m. There will be a peddlers fair in the village for the veterans’ flag raising.
Colusa County
– The city of Colusa is kicking off summer with a free “Kid-A-Palooza” at A.B. Davison Park, located on Tenth Street between Parkhill and Webster Street in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will include an obstacle course, bounce house, relay races and music. All the different recreation programs will be available for kids to sample and the pool will be open.
– Citizens for a Better Wiliams will host the annual Williams Pioneer Day festivities. The day will begin with a vendor fair, sponsored by Karen’s House, at Redinder Park, located at Ninth and F Streets in Williams, starting at 9 a.m. The annual parade will make its way down E Street at 10 a.m. and cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place float winners. To round out the night, Morning Star is sponsoring a fireworks display that can be seen to the east of Williams, starting at 9 p.m. For more information about the parade, call Dolores at 383-3181. For more information about the vendor fair, call Diana at 681-2532 or Tootie at 701-4310.
June 6
Yuba City
– The 39th annual Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow, hosted by the American Indian Education Program, will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature dances, American Indian craft vendors, drawings, food vendors and more.
Marysville
– Rebekah Hood-Sava will present a lecture recital at 4 p.m. at Yuba College in the music building, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville, and via Zoom. The lecture will be about J.S. Bach, his music, his cello suites, what they meant for him and what they mean now for musicians. The presentation will conclude with a performance of Suites 1, 2 and 3. In-person seating is limited. People can reserve a spot by calling 713-0991 or emailing rhood@yccd.edu. Admission costs $12 or $15 at the door. A link for the online option will be sent after one’s reservation is confirmed.
June 8
Yuba City
– HomeTown Lenders will host a free lunch for local law enforcement from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1201 Stabler Lane, Yuba City. To show appreciation for local law enforcement, the Philly Cheesesteak Food Truck will be in the HomeTown Lenders parking lot.
– Vitalant will host a blood drive in partnership with Sutter Health from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sutter Surgical Hospital – North Valley in the Shell Space, 455 Plumas Blvd., Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
June 9
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org or the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
June 10
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
June 11
Yuba City
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be New York, USA. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
June 13
Yuba City
– There will be a Yuba Sutter Marketplace Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from noon to 3 p.m. on the bloodmobile near Panera Bread, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.