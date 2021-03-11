We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Ongoing
Gridley
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, fishing, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
Colusa County
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
March 13
Marysville
– The 141st Marysville Bok Kai Parade will be held from 11 a.m. until noon. This year’s parade will be a drive-thru event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and attendees can enter at Third and C streets in Marysville. For more information, call 603-1880 or email bokkaiparade@gmail.com.
Colusa County
– The second annual Leprechaun Run, hosted by the Maxwell Parks and Recreation Auxiliary, will be held at Maxwell Elementary School, located at 146 North St. in Maxwell, starting at 9 a.m. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on the day of the race and costs $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-13. Strollers and pets on leashes are also welcome. For more information, contact Susan Meeker at 701-0923 or email susanmeeker57@gmail.com.
– The Stonyrose Heritage Society will host a Mardi Gras and Street Festival on Market Street in Stonyford from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. A parade will kick off festivities and end in front of Town Hall where a variety of vendors will be set up. The society will also be facilitating a fundraiser during the street fair to raise money to fund future events. The street festival and parade will be socially distanced and sanitation compliant with the county’s current COVID-19 guidelines. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be available. For more information, call or text 521-5902.
Virtual
– Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues is hosting a workshop on the documentary film “13th” at 5 p.m. via Zoom. This is the third in a series of four workshops on the film. This workshop will engage participants in an exploration and discussion of the challenges of systemic racial disparities that the movie brings to light. To join the virtual workshop, visit https://bit.ly/3tF8Aau.
March 514
Marysville
– CANCELED: Bomb Day’s “Firing of the Bombs,” which usually concludes the annual Bok Kai Festival, has been canceled. For more information, visit www.bokkaiparade.com.
March 18
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Poet-in-Residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event features Funston along with three other poets from around the nation reading their work.
March 20
Virtual
– Applause Kids! will perform the “Could You Hug a Cactus?” show at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The virtual show is based on poems of Phillip Van Wagoner, “Could You Hug A Cactus?” The characters share their creations until a nervous performer panics – can the cast help?
March 21
Virtual
– Applause Kids! will perform the “Could You Hug a Cactus?” show at 2 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The virtual show is based on poems of Phillip Van Wagoner, “Could You Hug A Cactus?” The characters share their creations until a nervous performer panics – can the cast help?
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event offers people an opportunity to learn about the arts and culture opportunities in the Yuba-Sutter area. The special guest will be Diane Funston, poet-in-residence for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
March 23
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Robert Haycock, retired curator and exhibit installer at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about each person, their organization (if applicable), what they do, where they’ve been and what they think about the state of the arts.
March 27
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Musician-in-Residence Tom Galvin will host the Solo Sessions program at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program features singers and songwriters from around the country. Each session features two to four participants sharing their original works.
– Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues is hosting a workshop on the documentary film “13th” at 5 p.m. via Zoom. This is the last in a series of four workshops on the film. This workshop will engage participants in an exploration and discussion of the challenges of systemic racial disparities that the movie brings to light. To join the virtual workshop, visit https://bit.ly/3tF8Aau.
April 2
Yuba City
– Churches are scheduled to participate in a cross-carrying event for Good Friday at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Town Center Fountain in Yuba City, proceeding up Plumas Street, west on Colusa Highway to Gray Avenue, cross the street at the corner of Togo’s, turn right and proceed down Colusa Highway to Plumas Street, then proceed down Plumas Street to the Town Center Fountain. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 300-3371.