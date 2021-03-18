We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Ongoing
Gridley
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, fishing, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
Colusa County
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
March 18
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Poet-in-Residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event features Funston along with three other poets from around the nation reading their work.
March 20
Virtual
– Applause Kids! will perform the “Could You Hug a Cactus?” show at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The virtual show is based on poems of Phillip Van Wagoner, “Could You Hug A Cactus?” The characters share their creations until a nervous performer panics – can the cast help?
Colusa County
– Friends Around the Block Quilt Shop will host a “Quilt Around the Block” event from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Residents of Colusa are encouraged to display quilts in front of their homes to participate in the community display. A scavenger hunt will also be held. For more information, including a map of quilt locations, or to participate, contact Friends Around the Block at 458-7467 or visit www.friendsaroundtheblock.com.
– The Bear Valley-Indian Valley Fire Association will host their 12th annual taco feed to-go this year at the Stonyford Community Center, 249 Market Street, Stonyford, from 5-7 p.m. Home deliveries will also be available starting at 4 p.m. The $10 ticket includes Indian tacos, cookies and punch or coffee. Proceeds from the event will help support the department purchase fire and medical equipment. For more information, call Duffy at 517-0428 or Babs at 963-2331.
March 21
Virtual
– Applause Kids! will perform the “Could You Hug a Cactus?” show at 2 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The virtual show is based on poems of Phillip Van Wagoner, “Could You Hug A Cactus?” The characters share their creations until a nervous performer panics – can the cast help?
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event offers people an opportunity to learn about the arts and culture opportunities in the Yuba-Sutter area. The special guest will be Diane Funston, poet-in-residence for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
March 23
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Robert Haycock, retired curator and exhibit installer at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about each person, their organization (if applicable), what they do, where they’ve been and what they think about the state of the arts.
March 27
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Musician-in-Residence Tom Galvin will host the Solo Sessions program at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program features singers and songwriters from around the country. Each session features two to four participants sharing their original works.
– Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues is hosting a workshop on the documentary film “13th” at 5 p.m. via Zoom. This is the last in a series of four workshops on the film. This workshop will engage participants in an exploration and discussion of the challenges of systemic racial disparities that the movie brings to light. To join the virtual workshop, visit https://bit.ly/3tF8Aau.
Colusa County
– The Maxwell Parks and Recreation Department will host an Easter egg hunt on the football field at Maxwell High School, 515 Oak Street, Maxwell, starting at 10 a.m. Ages 0 through 13 are welcome to attend. For more information, call 501-6588 or visit http://www.maxwellparkandrec.com/.
March 29
Marysville
– The Happy Toothmobile, Cedar Lane School and Marysville Joint Unified School District Health Services, along with community partners, will host a “Smiles for Miles” event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cedar Lane School, 841 Cedar Lane, Olivehurst. This will be a reverse-parade-style fluoride varnish drive-through event for Yuba County families. While families wait in line (in their car) for fluoride varnish applications, community partners will be handing out stickers, prizes and information. Families will also receive “healthy smile” supplies. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. For more information or to sign up, call 788-3578.
April 2
Yuba City
– Churches are scheduled to participate in a cross-carrying event for Good Friday at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Town Center Fountain in Yuba City, proceeding up Plumas Street, west on Colusa Highway to Gray Avenue, cross the street at the corner of Togo’s, turn right and proceed down Colusa Highway to Plumas Street, then proceed down Plumas Street to the Town Center Fountain. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 300-3371.