Ongoing
Gridley
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, fishing, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
Colusa County
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
March 27
Yuba City
– There will be a Women’s Rally in support of farmers’ rights in India at 10 a.m. at the Blackburn Talley Park, on the corner of Garden Highway and Burns Drive in Yuba City. People can bring posters with slogans and wear green to show support for farmers. Participants are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. For more information, email huppal1@hotmail.com.
– A clothing drive will be held at NorCal Asset Solutions, 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. to provide business attire to local women reentering the workforce. Clothing, shoes, accessories and handbags will be available in a variety of sizes and styles. Those that attend are asked to wear a mask and social distance as much as possible to comply with current COVID-19 guidelines. For more information, contact Courtney Payne at 916-872-5433 or email cmorrison98574@gmail.com.
Colusa County
– The Maxwell Parks and Recreation Department will host an Easter egg hunt on the football field at Maxwell High School, 515 Oak Street, Maxwell, starting at 10 a.m. Ages 0 through 13 are welcome to attend. For more information, call 501-6588 or visit http://www.maxwellparkandrec.com/.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Musician-in-Residence Tom Galvin will host the Solo Sessions program at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program features singers and songwriters from around the country. Each session features two to four participants sharing their original works.
– Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues is hosting a workshop on the documentary film “13th” at 5 p.m. via Zoom. This is the last in a series of four workshops on the film. This workshop will engage participants in an exploration and discussion of the challenges of systemic racial disparities that the movie brings to light. To join the virtual workshop, visit https://bit.ly/3tF8Aau.
March 29
Marysville
– The Happy Toothmobile, Cedar Lane School and Marysville Joint Unified School District Health Services, along with community partners, will host a “Smiles for Miles” event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cedar Lane School, 841 Cedar Lane, Olivehurst. This will be a reverse-parade-style fluoride varnish drive-through event for Yuba County families. While families wait in line (in their car) for fluoride varnish applications, community partners will be handing out stickers, prizes and information. Families will also receive “healthy smile” supplies. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. For more information or to sign up, call 788-3578.
April 1
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in residence Tom Galvin will host an Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The event includes poets, writers and presenters and opportunities for audience participation. People can bring their work to share or just listen. To join the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension and Westbridge Agricultural Products will host an organic weed control webinar from 8:30-10 a.m. Those interested in attending can register at https://tinyurl.com/yht9ust6. Space is limited and registration will close at noon March 31. For more information, call 760-599-8855.
April 2
Yuba City
– Churches are scheduled to participate in a cross-carrying event for Good Friday at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Town Center Fountain in Yuba City, proceeding up Plumas Street, west on Colusa Highway to Gray Avenue, cross the street at the corner of Togo’s, turn right and proceed down Colusa Highway to Plumas Street, then proceed down Plumas Street to the Town Center Fountain. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 300-3371.
April 3
Yuba City
– The Yuba Sutter Marketplace will host an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Families are required to register in advance for a specific time slot for social distancing – only one ticket is needed per family. The event is free. There will be four egg hunting sessions with six families per session. Each family will have their own area to hunt for eggs together. Masks or facial coverings are required for all participants. The egg hunts will take place outside in the south parking lot.
– The Calvary Christian Center PLO will host an Egg-stravaganza from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 4902 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. There will be a free egg hunt – participants are asked to bring a basket to collect eggs – horse rides, bounce house, food, music, games and a raffle. Masks and sanitizer will be available. For more information, call 763-2756 or visit the Calvary Christian Center PLO Facebook page.
Colusa County
– The Arbuckle Golf Course, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 9 a.m. The egg hunt will be divided into three age groups: pre-school and under, kindergarten through second grade and third and fourth graders. There will also be an appearance from the Easter Bunny. For more information, call 476-2470.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host an Easter egg hunt at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. Children pre-kindergarten through third grade can participate and prizes will be awarded in several categories. For more information, visit the Colusa Lions Club Easter egg hunt event page on Facebook.
– Stonyford Community Church, 293 Sutter Street, Stonyford, will host an “Easter Eggstravaganza,” egg hunt and potluck brunch, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 963-3072.
– The Colusa Assembly of God Church, 1747 State Route 20, Colusa, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 11 a.m. There will also be a petting zoo, pony rides and maze for children. For more information, call 458-2585.