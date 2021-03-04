We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Ongoing
Gridley
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, fishing, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
Colusa County
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
March 4
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Musician-in-Residence Tom Galvin will host Open Mic: Spoken Word Poetry and Prose at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will include poets, writers and other presenters and opportunity for audience participation. People can bring their personal work to share or just listen to others.
March 5
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Police Department will host its last monthly drive-through prescription drug take-back event from 9-11 a.m. at the Senior Center in the back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. People will have the opportunity to turn in their unused or expired medications for safe disposal. No liquids and no needles – this is for prescription medications only. Medication can be left in its original container or placed in a ziplock bag. For other options to dispose of unused medications, visit www.dea.gov.
Colusa County
– UCCE Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host an irrigation drip system demonstration in the Farm to School Community Garden at Education Village, 499 Marguerite Street, Williams, starting at 10 a.m. The UCCE Master Gardeners of Colusa County will demonstrate how to put in an irrigation drip system for a vegetable garden. For more information, call 458-0570. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
March 5
Colusa County
– The eighth annual Arbuckle Almond Fun Run/Walk will be held at Pierce High School, located at 960 Wildwood Road. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. The one mile run starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K walk/run starts at 8:30. Registration fees are $20 and Pierce High School students can race for $10. Children 13 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult to participate. Dogs, rollerblades, skates and skateboards, bikes or scooters are not permitted. Proceeds from the event will benefit educational programs at Pierce Unified School District. Registration forms can be slid under the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation District office, located at 309 Fifth Street, or mailed to P.O. Box 858, Arbuckle, CA 95912. For more information, contact 473-3016.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a Veterans Pop-Up Art Cafe event from 2-5 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube Channel. Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture partnered with VETART to produce a virtual creative arts event with an emphasis on mental health and wellness for veterans, active duty, family members, caregivers and community members. People can meet local veterans turned professional artists and experience their work.
March 7
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event offers people an opportunity to learn about the arts and culture opportunities in the Yuba-Sutter area. The special guest will be Alex Mazerolle, director of Applause Kids!
March 8
Virtual
– The E Center will present its second annual Yuba-Sutter International Women’s Day Celebration at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. In collaboration with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and the Yuba Water Agency, people are invited to celebrate International Women’s Day, the kickoff of E-Talks and recognition of local unsung heroes. The theme of the first E-Talk is “The Disproportionate Economic Impact of COVID on Women.” For more information or to register, visit www.ecenter.org/programs/etalks.
March 9
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Susan Allen and other members of the Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues project. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about each person, their organization (if applicable), what they do, where they’ve been and what they think about the state of the arts.