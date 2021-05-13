We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Ongoing
Gridley
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, fishing, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
Colusa County
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
May 14
Colusa County
– Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, will host a drive-in style movie experience with a jumbo LED big screen, snacks and community chosen movies. “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” will be screened at 7 p.m. and “Jurassic Park,” will start at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per vehicle per showtime. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.colusacasino.com/entertainment.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a virtual John Paris “Creativity of Soul” concert at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Paris will perform improvisations on songs people may know along with his own compositions.
May 15
Yuba City
– There will be a “Shred This” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Intero Showcase Real Estate South Campus, 868 Richland Road, Yuba City. Attendees can bring their unwanted documents to shred onsite for free and get a chance to win a giftcard from local pizzerias.
Olivehurst
– The Olivehurst Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will host its annual “Patriotic Car & Bike Show” from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. at the VFW post, judging will be from noon-1 p.m. with awards at 2 p.m. For more information, call 777-9057.
Wheatland
– The Wheatland Lions Club will host the 97th annual Wheatland Pet Parade at 9:30 a.m. on Main Street, Wheatland. The parade will begin at the staging area, located at 112 Main St. All participants will receive a ribbon and participants are required to socially distance and/or wear a mask if social distancing cannot be achieved. Following the parade, the community will be invited to participate in kid and pet treats, while supplies last. For more information, visit the Wheatland Lions Club Facebook page.
Sutter
– The Sutter Youth Organization will host a “Fun in the Park” fundraising event at the Morehead Family Community Pool, 7740 Butte House Road, Sutter. The barbecue will be from noon to 2 p.m. and all proceeds will support sutter youth. A cheeseburger meal costs $10 and a hot dog meal is $6. There will also be cardboard boat races from 12:30-1 p.m. and open swim from 1-5 p.m. Open swim costs $2. People will also be able to purchase a SYO membership for $35 and receive a free barbecue meal or a family season pool pass for four for $200 and receive free meals for four.
Colusa County
– The 90th annual Maxwell High School Rodeo will be held at Maxwell High School, 515 Oak Street, Maxwell. In addition to the rodeo, several other events will be held throughout the day including a parade, car show, bench press and frog jumping contests and a horse show. Various vendors will also be on site all day. For more information, call 438-2425. .
Camptonville
– The Camptonville Plant Sale and Flea Market will be from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lost Nugget Market, 16448 Highway 49, Camptonville. There will be plants, used items, arts and crafts and food for sale. The event benefits the Camptonville Community Center. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/camptonvillecc.
May 16
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. David Read, Joe Moye and Tom Glavin will take participants through the events and activities going on while sharing information, like “weird art news” and live music. The guests will be Matthew DeMeritt and Aaron Watkins, who will talk about their upcoming Acting Company show “Puffs!” being performed virtually.
Bangor
– The 78th annual Bangor BBQ will be held at Bangor Park, 500 Oro Bangor Highway, Bangor, from noon until 5 p.m. A deep-pit BBQ beef lunch, served with potato salad, beans, salad and a roll, will be available for $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 4-12. Children three and under are free. A raffle will also be held and prizes will be awarded. For more information, call 679-0780.
May 18
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Kelly Cunningham, a singer and actor in the community.
May 19
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
Beale Air Force Base
– The Beale Air Force Base Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the bloodmobile in the BX parking lot. BX Parking Lot. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.