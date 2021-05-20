We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
May 20
Marysville
– The Marysville High School Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. in the high school gym, 12 E 18th St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. This month’s guests will be Portia Choi, Michael Ellis and Patricia Wentzel.
May 21
Yuba City
– Faith Christian High School will be performing “From Your Sister” at 7 p.m. at the school’s campus, 3105 Colusa Highway, Yuba City, and online. The original play features sisters Jo and Beth March, two characters from “Little Women.” The play was written by students Kaitlyn Friemark and Grace Turner, who are also directing and starring in the show under the supervision of drama teacher Madelyn Mertes. Tickets cost $10. For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3uJQS5K.
Marysville
– The Yuba College Art Department will present a student art exhibition, “Seven Students, a Group Show,” from 5-7 p.m. at the gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville. Refreshments will be provided. Social distancing practices will be in effect and it’s asked that attendees wear a mask.
– The 2021 Yuba County Baby Fair drive-through event will take place from 4-6 p.m. at the Yuba County One Stop, 1114 Yuba St., Marysville. Yuba County pregnant, breastfeeding and new moms with children under the age of 1 will be able to receive breastfeeding supplies, diabers, educational toys and more while supplies last. The event is being put on by the First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission, Yuba-Sutter Food Bank and Amply Health WIC. For more information, visit the First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission Facebook page.
Gridley
– The South Butte Post 210 American Legion will host a World War I Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Gridley Veterans Memorial Hall, 249 Sycamore St., Gridley. Private Claude Clay Soper of the 115th Field Signal Corps, American Expeditionary Forces, died in France in 1918 and was returned to America and brought to Butte County. He is buried in the Lake Madrone Cemetery.
May 22
Yuba City
– Faith Christian High School will be performing “From Your Sister” at 7 p.m. at the school’s campus, 3105 Colusa Highway, Yuba City, and online. The original play features sisters Jo and Beth March, two characters from “Little Women.” The play was written by students Kaitlyn Friemark and Grace Turner, who are also directing and starring in the show under the supervision of drama teacher Madelyn Mertes. Tickets cost $10. For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3uJQS5K.
– Sutter City Auto Body will host a 20th anniversary Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2239 California St., Sutter. The event is free for the public. It costs $40 to enter a vehicle in the show and proceeds will go to the Sutter Lions Club. Vehicle entries are welcome the day of. For more information or to pre-register, visit https://bit.ly/3uNdXEy.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will host the 27th annual Lobster Feed/Cajun Boil from 4-7 p.m. at Boyd Hall on Klamath Lane in Yuba City. The fundraiser will feature fresh lobsters or Southern-style Cajun sausage boil. Both entrees will include clam chowder, roll and coleslaw. The lobster dinner costs $50 per person and the Cajun sausage boil tickets are $35. All money raised will go toward the club’s programs. No tickets will be available at the door. To purchase tickets, visit https://2021-lobster-feed-cajun-boil.cheddarup.com or call Terri at 218-1043 or Marie at 635-2294.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host solo sessions at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature musicians sharing their original works.
May 23
Yuba City
– Faith Christian High School will be performing “From Your Sister” at 2:30 p.m. at the school’s campus, 3105 Colusa Highway, Yuba City, and online. The original play features sisters Jo and Beth March, two characters from “Little Women.” The play was written by students Kaitlyn Friemark and Grace Turner, who are also directing and starring in the show under the supervision of drama teacher Madelyn Mertes. Tickets cost $10. For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3uJQS5K.
Colusa County
– The Grimes Community Church will host their 150th anniversary celebration at the church located at 350 Main Street, Grimes. Church services will begin at 10:45 a.m. and a potluck function will be held after the service.
May 25
Yuba City
– Oakview Insurance Services will host its fourth annual Flag Exchange from 4-6 p.m. at 1650 Sierra Ave., Yuba City. Participants can bring their old flag to the event, the flag will be retired and attendees will receive a new flag. Those who don’t have a flag can also pick up a flag. Due to supply, 50 flags will be given out during the event and there will be a waiting list for anyone needing a flag once they run out. Rosie’s Sno Biz will be serving free corn dogs and snow cones. For more information, visit the Oakview Insurance Services, Inc., Facebook page.
Marysville
– The Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will take place from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on the bloodmobile by the main entrance, 726 Fourth St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
May 25
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.