May 28
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host a songwriter workshop via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95715335258 and enter meeting ID: 957 1533 5258 or call +1 301 715 8592. For more information, email email@yubasutterarts.org or call 713-8784.
May 29
Marysville
– The deadline for submitting a video for Yuba Sutter Arts’ Amateur “Any” Talent Show virtual event has been extended to Saturday, May 30, at 5 p.m. All talents are welcome. Videos must be no more than three minutes in length, all materials must be family friendly, all ages are welcome to participate, entries can be submitted individually or with groups of any size, and it’s asked that people not submit if they are or have been a professional. Email videos to email@yubasutterarts.org along with your name, address and phone number. For more information, contact Gay Galvin at 419-376-1339.
Live Oak
– The Creative Light Theater will present the original musical, “The Invisibles,” at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak. Admission is free and there will be open seating. Join Julia and her friends on a journey of navigating life’s curveballs, thrills, relationship challenges, hurdles and true love. For more information, call 671-3160.
Wheatland
– CANCELED: Journey, with the Pretenders, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.
Colusa
– POSTPONED: The performance of country music singer Filmore at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, has been postponed until Sept. 26. For more information, call 458-8844.
May 30
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Adventure Church of Yuba City is celebrating 2020 seniors by hosting a drive-thru graduation ceremony in the K-Mart parking lot from 10 a.m. until noon. Every graduate who registers will hear their name called, walk on-stage, have their picture shown on the jumbo screens, and receive their recognition. This event is for any graduating senior in the Yuba-Sutter area. To register, complete the form located at https://forms.gle/CE2YEYLK3GvSFgkn9. For more information, email greg@acyc.family.
Forbestown
– CLOSED: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yuba Feather Museum in Forbestown will be closed for the summer season and tours, events and meetings are suspended. Updates will be posted on the Yuba Feather Museum Facebook page. Security and maintenance of the museum will continue. For more information, call 675-1025 or visit the Facebook page.
June 1
Live Oak
– The Creative Light Theater will present the original musical, “The Invisibles,” at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak. Admission is free and there will be open seating. Join Julia and her friends on a journey of navigating life’s curveballs, thrills, relationship challenges, hurdles and true love. For more information, call 671-3160.
June 2
Marysville
– The Artist’s Alchemy program will feature special guest Sue Graue, a nature photographer at 4 p.m. live on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
Live Oak
– The Creative Light Theater will present the original musical, “The Invisibles,” at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak. Admission is free and there will be open seating. Join Julia and her friends on a journey of navigating life’s curveballs, thrills, relationship challenges, hurdles and true love. For more information, call 671-3160.
June 3
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
June 4
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts’ Virtual Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Tom Galvin, will be at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747438327. People can also call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 897 4743 8327.
June 5
Wheatland
–Wheatland Union High School class of 2020 graduation parade will be at 5 p.m. The parade will go through Wheatland and Plumas Lake – starting at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm and go to Riverside Meadows Intermediate School.
June 6
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.