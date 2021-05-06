We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Ongoing
Gridley
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, fishing, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
Colusa County
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
May 6
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host Open Mic – Spoken Word, Poetry & Prose at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The setting will include poets, writers and other presenters and offer opportunities for audience participation. Participants can bring their personal work and share or just listen. To join, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
May 7
Colusa County
– Karen’s House will host their third annual golf tournament at the Arbuckle Golf Club, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, starting at 9:30 a.m. All money raised at this event will go towards a domestic violence shelter funded by the nonprofit organization. The scramble format tournament costs $100 per player and includes golf green fees, use of a golf cart, lunch and prizes. Beverages will also be available during game play and an awards ceremony and raffle will be held after. For more information or to register, call Diana Lytal at 681-2532.
May 8
Colusa County
– Safe Haven and Colusa County Behavioral Health will host their fourth annual Veterans Car Show in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A raffle will be held and tickets will be available to purchase for $1 each or six for $5. For more information, call Paul Billeci at 812-5819 or email pbilleci@countyofcolusa.org.
May 11
Yuba City
– The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host a hospitality job fair from 2-4 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3xwtyds.
May 12
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
Wheatland
– The Wheatland High School and Community Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the high school gym, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
May 14
Colusa County
– Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, will host a drive-in style movie experience with a jumbo LED big screen, snacks and community chosen movies. “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” will be screened at 7 p.m. and “Jurassic Park,” will start at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per vehicle per showtime. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.colusacasino.com/entertainment.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a virtual John Paris “Creativity of Soul” concert at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Paris will perform improvisations on songs people may know along with his own compositions.
May 15
Olivehurst
– The Olivehurst Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will host its annual “Patriotic Car & Bike Show” from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. at the VFW post, judging will be from noon-1 p.m. with awards at 2 p.m. For more information, call 777-9057.
Wheatland
– The Wheatland Lions Club will host the 97th annual Wheatland Pet Parade at 9:30 a.m. on Main Street, Wheatland. The parade will begin at the staging area, located at 112 Main St. All participants will receive a ribbon and participants are required to socially distance and/or wear a mask if social distancing cannot be achieved. Following the parade, the community will be invited to participate in kid and pet treats, while supplies last. For more information, visit the Wheatland Lions Club Facebook page.
Colusa County
– The 90th annual Maxwell High School Rodeo will be held at Maxwell High School, 515 Oak Street, Maxwell. In addition to the rodeo, several other events will be held throughout the day including a 5K run, parade, car show, bench press and frog jumping contests and a horse show. Various vendors, including the events staple chuckwagon lunch, will also be on site all day. For more information, contact the Maxwell Unified School District at 438-2052 extension 12122.
Camptonville
– The Camptonville Plant Sale and Flea Market will be from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lost Nugget Market, 16448 Highway 49, Camptonville. There will be plants, used items, arts and crafts and food for sale. The event benefits the Camptonville Community Center. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/camptonvillecc.
May 16
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. David Read, Joe Moye and Tom Glavin will take participants through the events and activities going on while sharing information, like “weird art news” and live music. The guests will be Matthew DeMeritt and Aaron Watkins, who will talk about their upcoming Acting Company show “Puffs!” being performed virtually.
May 18
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Kelly Cunningham, a singer and actor in the community.