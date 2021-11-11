We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
NOVEMBER 11
Marysville
– The 18th annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Parade will be held on D Street in Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “Supporting our troops: Past, present and future.” For more information, call Cindy Verrill at 701-7349.
Colusa County
– Colusa Veterans of Foreign War Post 2441 will host their annual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor the local veterans recognized on the eight tribute walls they have constructed at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa. The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa. For more information, call Dennis Sanders at 913-5017.
– A Veterans Day event will be held at Stonyford Community Hall, 229 Market Street, Stonyford, to honor all that have served in the armed forces. Opening ceremonies will begin at noon with the Colusa County Veterans presentation of the flag, taps and a rifle volley. The Stonyford Museum’s Youth Club will also sing “America the Beautiful.” For more information, call Penne Arbanasin at 530-963-3534.
NOVEMBER 12
Colusa County
NOVEMBER 13
Yuba City
– “Tooth Fairy Day,” a free children’s dental fair, will be held outside the Sutter County Public Health building, 1445 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City, from 1-4 p.m.
– A holiday bazaar will be held in the Main Hall of the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Road, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 530-674-1280.
– A “Breakfast with Santa” event will be held in Palmer Hall at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Road, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. Breakfast, which includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice, coffee, milk and hot chocolate, costs $7 for those seven years of age or older and $5 for children ages 11 and under. Photo opportunities with Santa will also be available for an additional cost. For more information, call 530-674-1280.
Marysville
– Veterans Chris Thompson and Aaron Burks will be exhibiting their artwork in The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, from 2-4 p.m. Chris will show his fabulous ceramics and Aaron will be displaying his portraits of “Sleeping Giants,” drawings and paintings of living Pearl Harbor Survivors. His artwork depicts them in 1942 and what they look like now. Aaron will also talk about his project during the reception.
– The third annual Lotus Moon Water Lantern Festival will be held at Ellis Lake in Marysville to celebrate life and remember those who passed away, starting at 3 p.m. There will also be a vendor fair and food available on site. For more information, call 916-895-4911.
Colusa County
– The Stagehands, in cooperation with Dramatists Play Services, Inc., presents, “Always a bridesmaid” at the Stagehands Theater, located at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the door. Attendees are advised to use the Ninth Street entrance of the fairgrounds upon arrival. For more information, visit The Stagehands Facebook page.
– Our Lady of Lourdes Parish will host the annual Pheasant Festival dinner and silent auction event at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Avenue, Colusa, from 5-9 p.m. Dinner will include tri-tip with mashed potatoes and gravy, salad, green beans, bread, cake, coffee and milk. There will also be a kid’s zone, country story, door prizes and more. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for children ten and under. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 458-8208.
– The city of Colusa and the Colusa Firefighters Association will co-host the inaugural Holiday with Friends vendor and craft fair on Eighth and Main Streets in Colusa, starting at 4 p.m.
NOVEMBER 14
Yuba City
– The Sutter Buttes Gem & Mineral Society will host the 29th annual Festival of Gems & Minerals in Franklin Hall at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. The event will feature a raffle, a silent auction, door prizes in addition to several food and product vendors. Tickets cost $2 and children 12 and under are free.
– A holiday bazaar will be held in the Main Hall of the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Road, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 530-674-1280.
Virtual
– The Reel Book Society will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. This is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “The Princess Bride.” To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
NOVEMBER 16
Virtual
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. This session will be hosted by David Read and will feature Aaron Burks, Veteran Artist who will be talking about his Sleeping Giants project highlighting through art.
NOVEMBER 18
Marysville
– Non-professional, emerging artists that would like to be featured in Yuba Sutter Arts’ December fine art exhibition at The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, must drop off their artwork Nov. 18 or Nov.19 between 11a.m. until 6 p.m. Each artist can submit up to four pieces to show. All art must be framed and/or matted. The only fee involved is a $25 Artist Membership Fee and scholarships are available if needed. Artists must be willing to have their work displayed Dec. 1-17 and participate in a “Meet the Artists’ Reception” on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 2-4 p.m. For more information, call 742-2782 or email abbie@yubasutterarts.org. Organizers ask that jpegs of the artwork you wish to display along with your contact information be included in the email.
Colusa County
– The Colusa County Arts Council will host a vintage collectors exhibit at their gallery, 151 Fifth Street, Colusa, from 6-8 p.m. Vintage items from local collectors will be on display and light hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be available. For more information, call 458-2222 or email ccaccolusa@gmail.com.
– The Colusa County Farm Bureau will host their annual meeting at Rocco’s Banquet Hall, 538 Main Street, Colusa. Guest speakers will include Senator Jim Nielsen and Assemblyman James Gallagher. Coffee and pastries will be served from 9-10 a.m. and the meeting will be held from 10 a.m. until noon. For more information or to register, call 458-5130 or email monica@colusafarmbureau.com.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension Colusa-Sutter-Yuba Vegetable Crops
Program will host a grower meeting next week to provide information about Beet Curly Top Virus in Northern California at the UCCE Colusa office, located at 100 Sunrise Boulevard, Colusa, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Space is limited so organizers recommend registering early. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/db3saf2w. For more information, contact the UCCE Colusa Office at 530-458-0570 or email Area Vegetable Crops Advisor Amber Vinchesi-Vahl at acvinchesi@ucanr.edu.
Virtual
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.