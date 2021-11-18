We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
NOVEMBER 18
Marysville
– Non-professional, emerging artists that would like to be featured in Yuba Sutter Arts’ December fine art exhibition at The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, must drop off their artwork Nov. 18 or Nov.19 between 11a.m. until 6 p.m. Each artist can submit up to four pieces to show. All art must be framed and/or matted. The only fee involved is a $25 Artist Membership Fee and scholarships are available if needed. Artists must be willing to have their work displayed Dec. 1-17 and participate in a “Meet the Artists’ Reception” on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 2-4 p.m. For more information, call 742-2782 or email abbie@yubasutterarts.org. Organizers ask that jpegs of the artwork you wish to display along with your contact information be included in the email.
Sutter
– The 96th annual Sutter United Methodist Church turkey dinner will be held as a drive-thru event from 2-7 p.m. at the church located at 7751 South Butte Rd., Sutter. A $10 donation for an adult dinner and $5 donation for a child’s dinner is recommended and meals include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, rolls and pumpkin pie for dessert. For more information, call Pastor Bill Oxarart at 530 755-0150 or Sarah Pryor at 530-632-8817.
Colusa County
– The Colusa County Arts Council will host a vintage collectors exhibit at their gallery, 151 Fifth Street, Colusa, from 6-8 p.m. Vintage items from local collectors will be on display and light hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be available. For more information, call 458-2222 or email ccaccolusa@gmail.com.
– The Colusa County Farm Bureau will host their annual meeting at Rocco’s Banquet Hall, 538 Main Street, Colusa. Guest speakers will include Senator Jim Nielsen and Assemblyman James Gallagher. Coffee and pastries will be served from 9-10 a.m. and the meeting will be held from 10 a.m. until noon. For more information or to register, call 458-5130 or email monica@colusafarmbureau.com.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension Colusa-Sutter-Yuba Vegetable Crops
Program will host a grower meeting next week to provide information about Beet Curly Top Virus in Northern California at the UCCE Colusa office, located at 100 Sunrise Boulevard, Colusa, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Space is limited so organizers recommend registering early. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/db3saf2w. For more information, contact the UCCE Colusa Office at 530-458-0570 or email Area Vegetable Crops Advisor Amber Vinchesi-Vahl at acvinchesi@ucanr.edu.
Virtual
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– The California State Lottery Commission will hold a virtual public meeting, starting at 10 a.m. The public is able to participate by calling 916-306-8465 and entering conference ID: 169 164 17#. To view the agenda, visit https://www.calottery.com/about-us/lottery-commission. For more information or assistance, call 916-822-8110.
NOVEMBER 19
Yuba City
– The 40th Christmas Goose arts and crafts show will be at Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds Franklin Hall, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 4-9 p.m. Featured items include jams and jellies, baked goods, jewelry, holiday and home wall decor, whimsical gourds, stained glass, ornaments, and more. A Salvation Army Holiday Collection Box will be available for non-perishable food donations.
– The tenth annual Christmas Boutique, sponsored by Chapter LS, P.E.O. Sisterhood, will be held at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N. George Washington Blvd, Yuba City, from 5-8 p.m. All proceeds go to the Philanthropic Educational Organization scholarships. The non-profit organization provides scholarships, grants, awards and loans to women.
Marysville
NOVEMBER 20
Yuba City
– The 40th Christmas Goose arts and crafts show will be at Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds Franklin Hall, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featured items include jams and jellies, baked goods, jewelry, holiday and home wall decor, whimsical gourds, stained glass, ornaments, and more. A Salvation Army Holiday Collection Box will be available for non-perishable food donations.
– The tenth annual Christmas Boutique, sponsored by Chapter LS, P.E.O. Sisterhood, will be held at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N. George Washington Blvd, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. All proceeds go to the Philanthropic Educational Organization scholarships. The non-profit organization provides scholarships, grants, awards and loans to women.
Colusa County
– The Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, will host the 34rd annual Colusa Holiday Craft Faire and Gift Show. The event will feature more than 100 vendors, food concessions, photos with Santa, a raffle, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and more. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days of the fair. Parking and admission are free. For more information, call 458-2641 extension 106 or visit www.ColusaFairgrounds.com.
– The Family Water Alliance will host the 30th annual Hot Cajun Night fundraiser dinner at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Road, Colusa starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will include a cajun dinner, available for din-in or take out, an auction and a raffle. Desserts will also be available for purchase. Tickets cost $50 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-458-8726.
NOVEMBER 21
Colusa County
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on in the Yuba-Sutter community while sharing information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music.
– The Reel Book Society will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. This is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “The Princess Bride.” To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
NOVEMBER 25
Marysville
– The Marysville Elks Lodge #783 will host the 40th annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner at the lodge, 920 D Street, Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The meal is available at no cost to the community. For more information, call the Marysville Elks Lodge at 530-743-5143 or 530-645-8652.
NOVEMBER 27
Yuba City
–Impalas Car Club of Yuba City is holding a Christmas Toy Drive at the Midtown Grill parking lot, 747 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents can drop off unwrapped toys that will be wrapped and donated to families from the Western Farm Workers Association.
Marysville
– The annual Mayor’s Lighting of the Marysville Christmas Tree ceremony will be held at the park on Third and D Streets in Marysville, starting at 5 p.m.
– An Elf-Con Pub Crawl will begin at 6 p.m. and will include stops at the Silver Dollar Saloon, the Cortez Room, the Wood Butcher and Stassi’s Fourth Ward Tavern. For more information, call Sapphire Group at 530-763-5402.
Forbestown
– The Yuba Feather River Museum will host a “Hometown Christmas” event at the museum, 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The event will include a vendor fair, carolers, hot spiced cider and food, characters in costume, lambs and burros by the manger and Father Christmas himself will make an appearance. Admission is free but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Museum and Gold Trader Flat interpretive village. For more information, call 530-675-1025.
DECEMBER 1
Virtual
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
DECEMBER 2
Yuba City
– A holiday reception featuring Resident Artists Roz Bliss, Luisa Leger, Lila Rivera, and Paul Spoto will be held at the Theater Gallery at STCA, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. The artists will display works that they have been creating throughout the pandemic closure. The reception is free and open to the public. Guest artists, including April Arnold, Ash Arroyo and Dude Green will also be on display. The reception is free and open to the public. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Virtual
– A virtual open mic, spoken word, poetry and prose event, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. The event will begin at 6 p.m. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 742-2787.
DECEMBER 3
Yuba City
– Pianist John Paris will make his debut at the Theater Gallery at STCA, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, during a performance entitled, “John Paris and Friends – A Joyous Christmas Celebration,” starting at 7 p.m. In addition to Paris, the concert will include performances by some of his former students, including Savannah Diaz, Chloe Nguyen, Charlie Stadem, Zach Tallon, Megan Fowler and Amber Mowery. Advance tickets are available to purchase online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door if space is available. For more information, call 742-2787.
Colusa County
– “Christmas Tyme in Colusa,” presented by the Colusa Lions Club, the Colusa Rotary Club and the city of Colusa, will be held in downtown Colusa from 6-9 p.m. A portion of Market Street will be shut down and filled with vendors, music, crafts and a children’s play area and there will be a tree lighting ceremony at the Courthouse. Santa will join the Colusa Fire Department and take photos with children as well.
DECEMBER 4
Yuba City
– The Yuba-Sutter Women’s Coalition Holiday Brunch will be held at Peachtree Golf and Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville, starting at 9:30 a.m. The event is hosted by the group to bring together various women’s service groups while sharing information about current projects and fundraising activities. All women’s organizations are encouraged to attend and are asked to bring women’s and children’s socks to donate to Hands of Hope. Tickets cost $25 and reservations can be made by emailing Artis Buerki at artisb@comcast.net no later than Nov. 20. For more information, call Event Chair Sue Wilson at 671-5165.
– The 32nd annual Yuba-Sutter Toy Run will meet at Colusa Casino, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, at 10 a.m. before heading to the old KMart parking lot in Yuba City and then American Legion Post 807 at 11 a.m. Those that bring a toy and a can of food will receive a free holiday dinner. There will also be raffles. All bikes are welcome to participate. For more information, call Ann Baker at 530-301-3967.
Marysville
– The 70th annual Marysville Christmas Parade will make its way through downtown Marysville, starting at 5 p.m. Santa will be on hand to greet parade goers and pass out candy canes during the parade. Following the parade, Santa will meet with children at the park at Third and D Streets to find out if they’ve been naughty or nice. For more information, call Sapphire Group at 530-763-5402 or email marysvillechristmasparade@gmail.com.
– Training Zone will host their annual Elf Run 5K Run/Walk, starting at 8 a.m. The run will begin in front of The Silver Dollar Saloon, 330 First St., Marysville. Proceeds will benefit the Yuba-Sutter’s Children’s Type 1 Diabetes Support Group and Resource Center. For more information, call 763-4171 or email events@traningzone.fit.