November 19
Yuba City
– CANCELED: The ninth annual donation station and chili cook-off supporting REST (Regional Emergency Shelter Team) has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marysville
– There will be a Marysville High School Blood Drive, through Vitalant, from noon-4 p.m. in the gym, 12 E 18th St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– Donations for the 14th annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive will be collected from 3-6 p.m. Brown’s Gas Company, 124 Sixth St., Marysville. Turkeys, hams and cash are being collected and 100 percent of all donations are shared with 17 local churches, food closets and other organizations feeding the hungry. For more information, call 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
Virtual
– Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page. The event will feature special guests Leonard Germinara, Chella Courington and Tom Galvin.
November 20
Yuba City
– Donations for the 14th annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive will be collected from 3-6 p.m. Rush Personnel Services, 650 N Walton Ave., Yuba City. Turkeys, hams and cash are being collected and 100 percent of all donations are shared with 17 local churches, food closets and other organizations feeding the hungry. For more information, call 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
– CANCELED: The P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter LS Holiday Boutique has been canceled this year.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “Bus Stop” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Marysville
– Lotus Moon is hosting a turkey giveaway for those in need from 5-9 p.m. at 529 Fifth St., Marysville. Turkeys will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. People must be 18 or older (with identification) and only one turkey per person/household. For more information, visit the Lotus Moon Facebook page.
November 21
Yuba City
– Donations for the 14th annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive will be collected from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Golden Valley Auto Body, 727 Sutter St., Yuba City. Turkeys, hams and cash are being collected and 100 percent of all donations are shared with 17 local churches, food closets and other organizations feeding the hungry. For more information, call 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
– CANCELED: The P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter LS Holiday Boutique has been canceled this year.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “A Very Merry Musical Switcheroo” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “Bus Stop” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100.
Marysville
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
Colusa County
– Family Water Alliance will host their annual “Hot Cajun Nights,” at St. Bernadette Hall, 741 Ware Avenue, Colusa, starting at 3 p.m. This year the dinner will be a drive-thru event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The to-go meal includes Dirty Rice, tri tip, chicken, coleslaw and cornbread. Dessert will be available for purchase and there will also be a raffle. Tickets cost $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 458-8726.
– Stonyrose Heritage Society will host their annual Thanksgiving dinner at Stonyford Town Hall, 249 Market Street, Stonyford, starting at 6 p.m. A free, home cooked dinner will be served and all are welcome to attend.
– POSTPONED: Felipe Esparza’s performance at Colusa Casino Resort has been postponed until Friday, June 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
– CANCELED: The annual Holiday Craft Fairs held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
November 22
Yuba City
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “Bus Stop” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100.
Virtual
– Art Radio Today, hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will feature special guest Stoney Meager at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. Meager is an entrepreneur and wears many hats including nature photographer, real estate photographer, comedian and fishing show host.