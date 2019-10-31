October 31
Yuba City
The Thursday Farmers Market will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. on Teegarden Avenue between Plumas and Shasta Streets in Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors will be onsite. For more information, call 755-1620, email info@yubacitydowntown.com, or visit www.yubacitydowntown.com.
Women Alive will host fellowship at Steele House Coffee, located at 437 Center St. in Yuba City. The fellowship will start at 6 p.m. followed by a Holy Ghost party at 1796 Jamie Drive in Yuba City. Malisa Ponce will be the guest speaker. There will be food, drinks, and worship. For more information message Malisa Ponce on Facebook.
A Safe & Sane Trick or Treat on Halloween will be held at the Yuba Sutter Mall, located at 1215 Colusa Ave. in Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. Participating retailers will be handing out candy to children 12 and under. The event ends when the candy runs out. For more information visit www.shopyubasuttermall.com.
“Janyoween” will be held at Janyo Frozen Yogurt, located at 1520 Butte House Road in Yuba City. Children ages 10 and under that show up in costume during business hours will receive a free 4 oz. yogurt. For more information call 822-5696.
Marysville
The Calvary Christian Center in Marysville will host their annual Harvest Festival and “trunk-or-treat” from 6-9 p.m at 1900 Ahern St. in Marysville.
“Scarysville” with Halloween in the Park, will be held on D St. in Marysville between Third and Fifth streets, from 5p.m.-7 p.m. There will be face painting, a crafts area and free hot dogs for kids. For more information, call Point Family Church at 797-6468 or visit www.pointfamily.org.
November 1
Yuba City
The 40th annual Yuba City Sikh Festival will be held at the Gurdwara Sahib Yuba City, located at 2468 Tierra Buena Road, starting 6 p.m.
The Yuba City Police Department will hist First Fridays at the Senior Center, located at 777 Ainsley Ave. in Yuba City, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. For more information, call 822-4608.
Tri-County ROP grand opening will be held at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools office, located at 970 Klamath Lane in Yuba City, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will showcase the new advanced manufacturing trailer and advanced culinary trailer. For more information or to RSVP, email kjensen@sutter.k12.ca.us or angelah@sutter.k12.ca.us.
November 2
Yuba City
The 40th annual Yuba City Sikh Festival will be held at the Gurdwara Sahib Yuba City, located at 2468 Tierra Buena Road, starting 9 a.m.
A 1st Saturday Book Sale, sponsored by Friends of the Sutter County Library, will be held at Sutter County Library, located at 750 Forbes Ave. in Yuba City, from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. One hundred percent of all sales go directly to Library Services. Donations of gently used books, DVD’s and CD’s are appreciated. For more information, contact the Sutter County Library at 822-7137.
Marysville
The First United Methodist Church, located at 730 D St. in Marysville, will host a Craft Baazar featuring a bake sale, sandwich luncheon and turkey dinner. The luncheon will be held from 11 a.m- 1 p.m. and will include soup, salad, beverage and pie. The cost is $6. The turkey dinner will be from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. The cost for dinner is $10 for adults and $4 for children ages 10 and under. Take out options will be available. There will also be a quilt and basket raffle.
Olivehurst
Sierra View Memorial Park and Mortuary, located at 4900 Olive Ave. in Olivehurst, will host a free Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event will feature a DJ playing live music, a community alter, food, vendors, sugar skull painting and a screening of the movie “Coco.” Free hot chocolate and traditional Mexican bread will also be served. For more information, emailt jalverado@almafestivals.com or visit www/sierraviewfh.com.
Wheatland
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will have their grand opening and concert featuring Def Leppard Toyota Amphitheater, located at 2677 Forty Mile Road in Wheatland, starting at 7 p.m. For more information visit www.livenation.com/venues/14998/toyota-amphitheatre.
November 3
Yuba City
The 40th annual Yuba City Sikh Festival will be held at the Gurdwara Sahib Yuba City, located at 2468 Tierra Buena Road, starting 10 a.m. The Sikh community welcomes all visitors on the grounds and in the temple. Free food is served. Parking is available at River Valley High School- Shuttle busses will pick up and drop off.
The Acting Company will host their annual benefit concert, The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1390 Franklin Road in Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at The Acting Company, located at 815 B Street in Yuba City. For more information, call 751-1100, e-mail info@actingcompany.org or visit www.actingcompany.org.
Arbuckle
RESCHEDULED: The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday BBQ at LaVanche Hurst Park, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle. Hundreds of cars will be on display, as well as several local vendors and activities. The Knights of Columbus Council #14112 will host a $10 per plate breakfast at 6 a.m. to kick of the festivities. A $15 tri-tip lunch will be available starting at 11 a.m. For more information, contact Debbie Charter at 518-5955.
November 5
Yuba City
Christian’s Women connection will host a “Have a Rice Day” luncheon at The Plaza Room, located at 210 Julie Drive in Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m- 1 p.m. Inclusive admission cost is $16. Chris Davis, “The Rice Guy”, will be the guest speaker and Nola Grice will provide music. For more information or luncheon reservations, call Betty Lou at 674-3499 or Sue at 300-6119.
November 6
Meridian
The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources Cooperative Extension will host a Healthy Soils Field Day and Equipment Showcase in Meridian from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. For more information, call 822-7515 or email selight@ucanr.edu or acvinchesi@ucanr.edu.