October 14
Wheatland
– The Doobie Brothers will perform at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7 p.m.
October 15
Marysville
– The Scramble Fore a Cure event will be held at Peach Tree Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. Registration costs $150-$230. For more information, call 821-2121, email ngeweke@geweke.com or visit www.pink-october.org.
Colusa County
– The Colusa Groundwater Authority (CGA) and the Glenn Groundwater Authority (GGA) will host an in-person public meetings to discuss the Public Draft Colusa Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan at the Sites Project Authority office, 122 Old Highway 99W, Maxwell, from 5:30-8 p.m. For more information, visit https://colusagroundwater.org or https://tinyurl.com/f6mym8pj.
October 16
Yuba City
–The Rosary Rally hosted by St. Isidore Catholic Church of Yuba City will be held at the fountain in town square on Plumas Street at noon. For more information, call 701-0507.
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. This month’s speaker will be Willie Whittlesey, General Manager of the Yuba Water Agency. Admission costs $20 at the door. Brunch will be provided and will include eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, toast, fruit salad, coffee, tea, and water. Visitors and potential members are always welcome. Space is limited and reservations for brunch are required. For more information, contact Gwen Baker at GDCARYL@yahoo.com.
October 17
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on in the Yuba-Sutter community while sharing information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music. This week’s guest will be Galvin, who will talk about the books he has authored.
– The Reel Book Society is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss the books throughout the month and do a screening of the film, starting at 7 p.m. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Rebecca - Book 9”.” To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
October 19
Yuba City
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, each Tuesday in October. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. Lessons are 6:30-7 p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m.
October 20
Yuba City
– Sutter-Yuba-Colusa UC Cooperative Extension will hold a Local Grower IPM Meeting in the Ag Building, 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. The meeting is free to attend and will be primarily focused on pest management and pesticide safety.
Wheatland
– The Wheatland High School Blood Drive will take place in the gym at the school, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donors.vitalant.org.
October 21
Colusa County
– Colusa Medical Center will host an open house and job fair at the hospital, 199 E. Webster Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. During the event, attendees can learn more about hospital programs and services in addition to interviewing for a variety of open positions. There will also be a community barbeque. For more information, call the Human Resources Department at 619-0800 ext. 3851 or visit www.colusamedicalcenter.com.
Virtual
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. This session will be hosted by David Read and will feature The Theater Gallery at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts’ Resident Artists who will be sharing their thoughts about their different forms of artwork and the reopening of the gallery.
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
October 22
Yuba City
– The world premiere of a mystery film created by local filmmaker Mike Elkins will be screened at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m.
October 23
Yuba City
– The world premiere of a mystery film created by local filmmaker Mike Elkins will be screened at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m.
– The Yuba Sutter Marketplace will host a pumpkin decorating and children’s costume contest in the north court at the mall, 1215 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, from 12-3 p.m. Hector & Miguel characters will be here to oversee the event & costume contests, the Youngsters Gymnasts will perform and there will be a harvest juggler. Registration costs $10 per family or party of five people and includes three pumpkins. Space is limited so advanced registration is required for one of the three sessions. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxmvuc97.
– A free pumpkin festival, presented by the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau and Sutter Orchard Supply, will be held at SOS, 573 Bridge Street, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event will include arts and crafts, face painting, a pumpkin contest and more. For more information, visit www.ysfarmbureau.com/pumpkin-contest.