October 15
Yuba City
–The Yuba Enterprise Support Team will host a free personal protective equipment giveaway for Yuba County businesses from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Yuba County Airport, 1364 Sky Harbor Drive, Olivehurst. This is a drive-through event.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s new event, Poetry Square, will take place at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. Diane Funston will host the new event, which will feature different poets from around the nation. This month the guests will be Lara Gularte, Jon Obermeyer and James Applewhite.
October 16
Yuba City
– The Teegarden Event Center will host a haunted house from 7-10 p.m. at the Teegarden Event Center, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City. The house will be transformed into a ghostly mansion. Due to COVID-19, it’s asked that people wear masks inside the house – Halloween masks will not be accepted as face masks. The entrance fee costs $12. For more information, visit www.teegardeneventcenter.com.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Colusa County
–The Arbuckle Methodist Church, 600 Ninth St. in Arbuckle, will host a rummage sale from 5-8 p.m. Masks must be worn to attend.
– POSTPONED: The Pennies from Heaven sale, hosted by the Grimes Community Church, has been postponed until the spring.
October 17
Yuba City
– The Teegarden Event Center will host a haunted house from 7-10 p.m. at the Teegarden Event Center, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City. The house will be transformed into a ghostly mansion. Due to COVID-19, it’s asked that people wear masks inside the house – Halloween masks will not be accepted as face masks. The entrance fee costs $12. For more information, visit www.teegardeneventcenter.com.
– The Playzeum Yuba-Sutter will host a Wizard Walk outdoors from 5-8:30 p.m. at 1980 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. Participants can go on a stick hunt to make a fairy or wizard wand, join the tour guide in the fog forest, through the bubble trail, by the floating feathers and stop for a photo and see the potion station. It costs $10 per person and it’s asked that people reserve their family/group walking time. For more information, visit the Playzeum Yuba-Sutter Facebook page or www.yubasutterplay.org.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Marysville
–Bible Baptist Church will be hosting a drive-by, contactless food drive from 8-9:30 a.m. at 2787 N Beale Road, Marysville. The church will provide 1,000 meals to the local community and those in need are invited. People can text “food” to 530-290-6444 to request food during the free event.
– CANCELED: Gordon Tom’s annual Invitational Challenge Race in Marysville Chinatown has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dobbins
– The Dobbins Farmers Market will be at 9765 Marysville Road, Dobbins, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Colusa County
–The Arbuckle Methodist Church, 600 Ninth St. in Arbuckle, will host a rummage sale from 5-8 p.m. Masks must be worn to attend.
October 18
Yuba City
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a Music Educator’s Showcase on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page at 3 p.m. The event will feature music teachers. Some of the scheduled educators include Gay Galvin, Tami Henry, Helen Graham, Jeff Graham, Deanna Wiseman, Greg Johnson and Maree Gauper and more. Educators interested in joining can contact abbie@yubasutterarts.org for more information.
October 20
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page at 4 p.m. The event will feature special guestAlexandria Mazerolle, who is a singer, dancer and actress.
October 20
Yuba City
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
Virtual
– Placer-Nevada- Sutter-Yuba University of California Cooperative Extension Livestock and Natural Resources Advisor Dan Macon will host a webinar featuring targeted grazing contractors to learn about the ins and outs of building a targeted grazing business, starting at 6 p.m. Registration costs $10 per person. To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32079. For more information, email dmacon@ucanr.edu.