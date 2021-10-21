Marysville, CA (95901)

Today

Cloudy with showers. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.