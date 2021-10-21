We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
October 21
Colusa County
– Colusa Medical Center will host an open house and job fair at the hospital, 199 E. Webster Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. During the event, attendees can learn more about hospital programs and services in addition to interviewing for a variety of open positions. There will also be a community barbeque. For more information, call the Human Resources Department at 619-0800 ext. 3851 or visit www.colusamedicalcenter.com.
Virtual
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. This session will be hosted by David Read and will feature The Theater Gallery at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts’ Resident Artists who will be sharing their thoughts about their different forms of artwork and the reopening of the gallery.
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
October 22
Yuba City
– The world premiere of a mystery film created by local filmmaker Mike Elkins will be screened at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m.
– Rockabetty’s Hair Parlor will host the annual Zombie Walk event at the salon, 561 Second Street, Yuba City, from 4-9 p.m. The event will feature a haunted house, kids zone, makeup booth, zombie costume contest, vendors, a zombie bar and the Potato Patoto food truck. The zombie walk will be held from 6-7 p.m. For more information, call 916-837-1172.
– The Teegarden Events Center, 713 Plumas Street, Yuba City, will host a “Halloween: The Witch Trials at Teegarden,” event from 7-10 p.m. Walk through the portal of time and experience a working witch coven through the years, with lighter scenes for the faint-hearted, as well as a ‘dreaded basement of fright’ for those who enjoy the blood and gore experience. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $7 for children 11-12 and $5 for kids ages ten and under. For more information, call 530-218-3807.
October 23
Yuba City
– The Yuba Sutter Marketplace will host a pumpkin decorating and children’s costume contest in the north court at the mall, 1215 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, from 12-3 p.m. Hector & Miguel characters will be here to oversee the event & costume contests, the Youngsters Gymnasts will perform and there will be a harvest juggler. Registration costs $10 per family or party of five people and includes three pumpkins. Space is limited so advanced registration is required for one of the three sessions. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxmvuc97.
– A free pumpkin festival, presented by the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau and Sutter Orchard Supply, will be held at SOS, 573 Bridge Street, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event will include arts and crafts, face painting, a pumpkin contest and more. For more information, visit www.ysfarmbureau.com/pumpkin-contest.
Marysville
– The public will have the opportunity to learn more about the Cotton Rosser Bronze Statue project and sculptor Jeff Wolf during a free meet-and-greet event that will be held in the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville, from 4-6 p.m. During the event, Wolf will have samples of his work on display and the grand finale of the evening will be the unveiling of the model of the sculpture of Rosser on horseback. For more information, call (530) 742-2787.
Colusa County
– The Maxwell Park and Recreation District Auxiliary will host a one-mile or 5K Zombie Fun Run at Maxwell Elementary School, 146 North Street, Maxwell. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the run will begin at 9 a.m. Registration costs $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 7-17. There will also be a pancake breakfast from 7:30-10:30 a.m. for $6 per person and a vendor fair. For more information, https://tinyurl.com/3xu6jz32.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host Solo Sessions at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program features musicians sharing their original works.
October 24
Olivehurst
– The Americans Motorcycle Club Blood Drive will be held at American Legion Post #807, 5477 Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, from 12-4 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donors.vitalant.org.
Wheatland
– The Outlaw Music Festival, featuring Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers and more, will be held at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 4:25 p.m.
Virtual
– Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on while sharing some information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m.
– The Reel Book Society will meet via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. This is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss the books throughout the month and do a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Rebecca - Book 9”.” To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.