October 7
Virtual
– This virtual open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation, starting at 6 p.m. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
– The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to get the link to the meeting, text or call 933-6208.
October 8
Yuba City
– Artist Rajkamal Kahlon will give a presentation about her work followed by a community discussion moderated by Narinder Dhaliwal, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture board president, at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The conversation will include thoughts on transforming colonial narratives for indigenous peoples worldwide.
October 9
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Tom Galvin will hold a book signing at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, to commemorate his two recently published books. The first is called “The Hidden Room” and contains six individual stories all connected by the discovery of the hidden room in a long-standing house. The second book called “The Sweetheart Soap Girl and Other Stories” is a collection of short stories of strange tales and funny love stories that are included along with unapologetic happy endings.
– The Yuba Sutter Marketplace will host a Kids Club event at the mall,1215 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, from 1-2 p.m. Participants will get to make popsicle scarecrow crafts. The event is free to attend but participants must register at https://tinyurl.com/3rjcbmba. For more information, visit www.shopyubasuttermarketplace.com.
Marysville
– CANCELED: Marysville High School’s fifth annual Hall of Fame Dinner will be held at the Marysville Elks Lodge, 920 D Street, Marysville. No-host cocktails will begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $50 per person and can be purchased at Marysville High School or on-line at Eventbrite.com. For more information, call Dixie Cozine at 682-8222.
Colusa County
– RESCHEDULED: Comedian Louie Anderson performance at Colusa Casino Resort has been rescheduled for Feb. 19, 2022. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host the 12th annual Flat, Fast and Fun Century Bike Ride. The race will begin at the Colusa Boy Scout Cabin at AB Davison Park, located at 901 Parkhill St. in Colusa, starting at 7 a.m. Three routes will be offered during the ride: a 100-mile century, a 100K metric century which is 68 miles or a 38-mile ride. Registration fees range from $50-$70, depending on route. For more information or to register online, visit www.3fcentury.com/index.php.
– Studio ABC has teamed up with Karen’s House to host a fundraiser paint night in the Granzella’s Banquet Room, 457 Seventh Street in Williams, starting at 3 p.m. Registration costs $50 and includes materials and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. All proceeds from the event will benefit Karen’s House, Colusa County’s first domestic violence program.For more information or to reserve a spot, call Tootie Hackett at 701-4310.
Nevada City
– POSTPONED: The Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation is hosting Friends and Family Day at Shady Creek School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
October 10
Marysville
-St. Joseph Catholic Church is hosting its 71st Annual Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Notre Dame School, 715 C St., Marysville. The festival is a fundraiser to restore the 166 year-old historic church. There will be music, entertainment, food vendors and raffles throughout the day. Admission and parking is free. For more information, call 742-6461.
Wheatland
– Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott & Runaway June will perform at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7 p.m.
– The South Yuba County Rotary Club and the Wheatland High School Shooting Team have teamed up to raise money for the Geweke’s Caring For Women Foundation Pink October program at Coon Creek Trap and Skeet Club, 5393 Waltz Rd., Rio Oso. Each registered shooter will receive two rounds of shotgun shells, a ticket for the silent auction and a tri-tip lunch. To register for the early bird special price, visit http://bit.ly/373HmjF or sign up the day of the event if space is available. For more information, contact David Read at drandolphread@gmail.com or call 749-8065.
October 12
Yuba City
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754
Plumas St., Yuba City, each Tuesday in October. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. Lessons are 6:30-7 p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m.
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Tuesday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. Doors at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. This month, “5B” (PG-13) will be screened.
October 13
Marysville
– The Hub Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E St., Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Hub Club is a fun place to meet area photographers, talk about various techniques and equipment and if you like, learn to have your photos critiqued by a judge. New members are always welcome.
Virtual
– The Colusa Groundwater Authority (CGA) and the Glenn Groundwater Authority (GGA) will host a virtual public meetings to discuss the Public Draft Colusa Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan from 1-3:30 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/ancuxn48 and enter meeting ID: 822 8763 1584 and passcode: 877000. The meeting can also be accessed via teleconference by calling 1-669-900-6833. For more information, visit https://colusagroundwater.org or https://tinyurl.com/f6mym8pj.