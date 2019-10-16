October 17
Yuba City
The Thursday Farmers Market will be held from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Teegarden Avenue between Plumas and Shasta streets in Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors will be onsite. For more information, call 755-1620, email info@yubacitydowntown.com, or visit www.yubacitydowntown.com.
Stand as 1 Open Mic! will be held at Justin’s Kitchen, located at 628 Plumas St. in Yuba City from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. This is an event for spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations. For more information, call 742-2787, email email@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Marysville
A Pink Part-Tee will be held at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club, located at 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road in Marysville, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. The event will feature food, drinks and a silent auction. The Big Jangle – a Tom Petty tribute band, will provide music entertainment. Proceeds benefit Pink October and the Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. Tickets cost $50. For more information, call 821-4721, email ngeweke@geweke.com or visit www.pink-october.org.
October 18
Yuba City
The Acting Company’s performance of “Annie” will begin at 7:30 p.m. The theater is located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. For more information, call 751-1100, visit www.actingcompany.org or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Marysville
The Scramble Fore a Cure golf tournament will be held at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club, located at 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road in Marysville, starting at 10 a.m. Golfers will have breakfast followed by a round of golf. The competitions include longest drive and closest to the pin. Registration cost $150-$230. For more information, call 682-0503 or email jenjaeger@yahoo.com.
Yuba Sutter Arts, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity will be showing “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” (Rated R), at the Burrows Theater, located at 630 E St. in Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Dress up, memorize your lines and join the party. TCD Youth will have concession items available. For more information, visit, www.yubasutterarts.org.
October 19
Yuba City
The 10th annual California Beer and Wine Festival will be held at Yuba City’s Town Center on Plumas Street from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Tickets cost $30-$40. For more information, visit www.californiabeerandwinefestival.com.
The Acting Company’s performance of “Annie” will begin at 7:30 p.m. The theater is located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. For more information, call 751-1100, visit www.actingcompany.org or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
The Yuba Sutter Symphony Fall Classics Concert will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1390 Franklin Road in Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The show will feature Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto with Helen Graham as soloist. Admission is free but donations will be accepted.
The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-noon at Town Square, located on Plumas Boulevard and C Street, Yuba City. Local and regional produce, arts and craft vendors will featured at the market. The market is free to attend. For more information, call 671-2003 for visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
A Celebration of Life for Margery Evelyn Magill, will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, located at 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City starting at 11 a.m. Magill was killed in Washington D.C. while walking a dog. People are asked to wear purple, dog themed clothes or Converse shoes.
The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women monthly meeting will be held in the Adventist/Rideout Conference Room, located at 989 Plumas St. in Yuba City, starting at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be Betty Nelson, Deputy & Financial Director of Casa de Esperanza. Lunch will be catered by chef Salim of Café Collage and will include nicoise salad, potato gratin, beef bourguignon and yogurt with caramelized peaches in blackberry honey. Visitors and potential members are welcome at AAUW meetings. Space is limited and reservations are required. Reservations cost $18 and must be paid in advance. Send check to AAUW, P.O. Box 3031, Yuba City, CA 95992 with a postmark of no later than Monday, Oct. 14. For more information, contact Kathryn Jankowski at 713-4467.
Marysville
“Songs We Wrote, and Songs We Love – The Galvins with special guest Steve Miller,” will be held at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, located at 630 E St. in Marysville, from 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Wheatland
Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour will be held at Toyota Amphitheater, located at 2677 Forty Mile Road in Wheatland, starting at 7 p.m. for more information, visit www.livenation.com/venues/14998/toyota-amphitheatre.
October 20
Yuba City
The Acting Company’s performance of “Annie” will begin at 2 p.m. The theater is located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. For more information, call 751-1100, visit www.actingcompany.org or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Olivehurst
Phoenix 4 Freedom is hosting the fourth annual Costumes 4 Kids giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. until supplies are gone at American Legion Post 807, located at 5477 Feather River Blvd. in Olivehurst. Kids can receive a free Halloween costume and participate in a number of activities. The event will feature a DJ, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, face painting, a balloon artist and food.
October 24
Yuba City
The Thursday Farmers Market will be held from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Teegarden Avenue between Plumas and Shasta streets in Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors will be onsite. For more information, call 755-1620, email info@yubacitydowntown.com, or visit www.yubacitydowntown.com.
Marysville
Tom Galvin – songwriter, musician and poet – will facilitates a program for songwriters or those who would like to explore the craft. Share, give feedback and support the many ways an idea, emotion, memory, or anything can be transformed into a song. The collaboration session will be held from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at 624 E St., Marysville. This event is free to the public. For more information, call 742-2787.