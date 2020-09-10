We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
September 10
Wheatland
– RESCHEDULED: The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been rescheduled for Oct. 14, 2021.
September 11
Yuba City
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Marysville
– There will be a 9/11 tribute to Yuba-Sutter first responders from 4-7 p.m. and will span the 10th Street Bridge pedestrian walkways and will go from F Street in Marysville to Plumas Street in Yuba City. Attendees are encouraged to bring American flags, blue line flags, red line flags, yellow line flags and homemade signs.
September 12
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Yuba City Walk to End Alzheimer’s will start at 9 a.m. Due to COVID-19, this year’s event won’t be a large, in-person gathering but it’s encouraged that people walk in small teams of friends and family while others in the community do the same. The opening ceremony, which can be viewed online, will begin at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit act.alz.org/yubacity2020.
– The California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project will digitally broadcast its “Lyla June & MaMuse: A Night of Music and Art” fundraiser concert at 6 p.m. CHIRP is a nonprofit that focuses on researching, documenting, preserving and protecting California Indigenous Nisenan culture. For more information, visit the Lyla June & MaMuse: A Night of Music & Art event listing on Facebook.
Brownsville
– There will be a certified farmers market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information on becoming a vendor, call or text 399-9506.
September 13
Yuba City
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s “All About the Arts” program, hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will feature special guest Sarah Skinner, the founder of the Creative Flow Institute. The program will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
September 15
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guest Lila Solorzano Rivera, who is a full-time artist and part-time art teacher. She is also the secretary of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s board of directors.
September 16
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– Sutter-Yuba-Colusa University of California Cooperative Extension is hosting a series of four webinars with the second being “Pest Management of Weeds and Diseases in Tomatoes and Insects in Melons” from 3-4 p.m. The webinar is led by Amber Vinchesi-Vahl, UCCE vegetable crops adviser. Registration costs $20 for one webinar, $35 for two, $50 for three or $60 for all four. Link and instructions to join Zoom will be emailed to registrants. For more information, visit www.cesutter.ucanr.edu or call 822-7515.
Yuba County
–The 23 annual Yuba River Cleanup, hosted by the South Yuba River Citizens League, will clean up areas along the Yuba and Bear Watersheds through Sept. 27. Volunteers can register at yubarivercleanup.org. For more information, call 615-8686, email daniel@yubariver.org or visit yubarivercleanup.org.
September 17
Wheatland
– CANCELED: Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.