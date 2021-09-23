We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
September 23
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
September 24
Yuba City
– The Acting Company and the city of Yuba City have teamed up to present, “Shakespeare in the (water) park: The comedy of errors,” at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C Street, Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
Marysville
– An “Intro to Shibori” class will be held in the Artist Nook classroom, 412 Fourth Street, Marysville, from 10 a.m. until noon. Artist Tina Linville will teach the Japanese art of binding and clamping fabric to create patterns when dye is applied. The class is for individuals eight years of age and older and costs $45, including supplies. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit www.theartistnook.org.
Colusa County
– Colusa County Office of Education Children’s Services will host a children’s faire at Redinger Park, located on the corner of Ninth and G Streets, Williams, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event will include children’s activities, live music and games. For more information, call 458-0350.
September 25
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with the University Galleries, Sacramento State, will host a gallery exhibition reception entitled, “And Still I Rise” featuring the work of artist Rajkamal Kahlon at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. The exhibition features prints from her new series, Enter My Burning House, memorializing victims of the 2012 shooting at the Sikh gurdwara in Oak Park, Illinois.
– The Acting Company and the city of Yuba City have teamed up to present, “Shakespeare in the (water) park: The comedy of errors,” at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C Street, Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company presents, “Bigger than life” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Show began at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and tickets cost $5-10. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
Marysville
– CANCELED: The Marysville Kiwanis Club annual “Hogs & Hulas” fundraiser has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For ticket refunds, email bryndastranix@comcast.net.
Brownsville
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
Colusa County
– A community yard sale will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 8 a.m. until 4 pm. For more information or to become a vendor, call 458-2641 or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host Solo Sessions at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program features musicians sharing their original works.
September 26
Yuba City
– The Acting Company and the city of Yuba City have teamed up to present, “Shakespeare in the (water) park: The comedy of errors,” at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C Street, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
September 28
Yuba City
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, each Tuesday in September. Lessons are at 6:30-7p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. For more information, visit yubasutterart.org.
September 29
Yuba City
– The Valley Quilt Guild will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m.
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– Marysville Little League will hold elections at 1608 Sampson Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Marysville
– The Advantist Health/Rideout Hospital Blood Drive will take place on the bloodmobile near the main entrance of the hospital, 716 Fourth Street, Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org.
Beale Air Force Base
– The Beale Air Force Base Blood Drive will take place at Valley Chapel, 6199 C Street, Beale Air Force Base, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org.
September 30
Wheatland
– The Brad Paisley Tour 2021 Tour performance will be held at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.