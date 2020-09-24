We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
September 24
Virtual
– There will be a Yuba County supervisor candidates for District 2 forum at 6 p.m., followed by a forum for Marysville City Council and mayoral candidates at 7 p.m. The virtual forums will be streamed on several Facebook pages, including the Appeal’s and Yuba-Sutter Live’s. The forums are sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Central Credit Union and other Chamber-member businesses.
September 25
Yuba City
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
September 26
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
–The Acting Company’s presents “Miss Nelson is Missing!” Performances will be at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Virtual
– The Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society will be rebroadcasting the 2015 performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony featuring the Yuba Sutter Symphony and Chorus, the Yuba Sutter Master Chorale and members of the Veridian Symphony – the performance is conducted by Yuba Sutter Symphony Conductor Maestro Corey Kersting. The performance will take place at 7 p.m. on the Oratorio Society website at www.ysos.org. The event is in recognition of the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Songwriter Workshop, hosted by Tom Galvin, offers an opportunity for songwriters of all skill levels or those who would like to explore the craft. The event will take place via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. To join, visit https://zoom.us/j/95715335258 or by calling 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 957 1533 5258.
Brownsville
– There will be a certified farmers market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information on becoming a vendor, call or text 399-9506.
September 27
Yuba City
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s “All About the Arts” program, hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will feature special guest Cami Oh, community volunteer, online personality and comedian. The program will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
September 29
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guest Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, a poet, essayist, translator and immigration advocate.
– The Yuba-Sutter Economic Corporation and Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar, “SBA Resources and Strategies on How to Pivot Your Business,” at noon. For more information and to register, visit www.yubasutterchamber.com/calendar.
September 30
Virtual
– There will be a Live Oak City Council candidates forum at 6 p.m. The virtual forum will be streamed on several Facebook pages, including the Appeal’s and Yuba-Sutter Live’s. The forums are sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Central Credit Union and other Chamber-member businesses.
– Sutter-Yuba-Colusa University of California Cooperative Extension is hosting a series of four webinars with the third being “Integrated Weed Management in Rice Systems” from 3-4 p.m. The webinar is led by Whitney Brim-DeForest, UCCE rice and wild rice adviser. Registration costs $20 for one webinar, $35 for two, $50 for three or $60 for all four. Link and instructions to join Zoom will be emailed to registrants. For more information, visit www.cesutter.ucanr.edu or call 822-7515.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an Art & Culture Leadership Conversation from 6-7:30 p.m. The virtual event will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. Some of the issues to be considered include how the arts, whether literacy, visual or performance define a community, how art can cross language barriers, and how art contributes to the local economy. For more information, call 742-2787 or email email@yubasutterarts.org.