We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
September 3
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the Spoken Word Open Mic arts program at 6:30 p.m. The program is an opportunity for people to share their poetry and/or prose or just listen in. To access the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747438327 or call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 897 4743 8327.
Colusa
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Grass Valley
– The 20th annual Nevada City Film Festival will hold drive-in screenings at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the film will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $30 per car with two people and $8 for each additional person. Admission also includes popcorn and two drinks. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/115462731137. For more information, call 362-8601 or email info@nevadacityfilmfestival.com.
September 4
Yuba City
– A drive-through Prescription Drug Take Back, hosted by the Yuba City Police Department, will be from 9-11 a.m. in the Senior Center back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. People can turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal. Only prescription medications will be accepted. No liquids or needles. Medication can be left in its original container.
Grass Valley
– The 20th annual Nevada City Film Festival will hold drive-in screenings at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the film will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $30 per car with two people and $8 for each additional person. Admission also includes popcorn and two drinks. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/115462731137. For more information, call 362-8601 or email info@nevadacityfilmfestival.com.
– Achilles Wheel will have a virtual performance to celebrate the release of a new live album at 7 p.m. at www.thecenterforthearts.org. The event is free. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.thecenterforthearts.org.
September 5
Statewide
– The second of two yearly free fishing days offered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be on Sept. 5. Anyone interested in trying their hand at fishing can do so without purchasing a fishing license. While anglers do not need a license, all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures still remain in effect on these license-free days of fishing. For more information, visit https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing/Free-Fishing-Days.
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
Wheatland
– POSTPONED: Disturbed: The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour with Staind and Bad Wolves, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been postponed until Aug. 29, 2021.
Brownsville
– There will be a certified farmers market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information on becoming a vendor, call or text 399-9506.
Nevada City
– The 60th annual Nevada City Classic Bicycle Race will be held in downtown Nevada City and includes several categories for all ages and skill levels. For more information, contact Duane Strawser at 263-3388 or visit https://www.nevadacityclassic.com.
– The third annual Nevada City Classic Brewfest will be held from 6-9 pm at the Three Forks Bakery & Brewery Parking lot in Nevada City.
September 6
Nevada City
– The 60th annual Nevada City Classic Bicycle Race will be held in downtown Nevada City and includes several categories for all ages and skill levels. For more information, contact Duane Strawser at 263-3388 or visit https://www.nevadacityclassic.com.
September 7
Nicolaus
– CANCELED: The Nicolaus Labor Day Parade has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.