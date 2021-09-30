We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
September 30
Wheatland
– The Brad Paisley Tour 2021 Tour performance will be held at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
October 1
Yuba City
– The Acting Company and the city of Yuba City have teamed up to present, “Shakespeare in the (water) park: The comedy of errors,” at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C Street, Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
Colusa County
– The Sacramento Valley Museum will host the third annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show at the museum located at 1491 E St. in Williams. Doors will be open for early birds from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a $10 admission fee. For more information or to request a table, call Slim or Cristy Edwards at 473-2502, text 586-0710 or email closethefenceco@yahoo.com.
October 2
Yuba City
– The Race for Awareness 5K Run/Walk, will be held at Geweke Field, 871 East Onstott Road, Yuba City. Registration begins at 7 a.m. on the day of the event and the race will begin at 8 a.m. Following the race, a pancake breakfast will be held at Geweke Ford. Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. Registration costs $30-$35. For more information, call 821-2121, email ngeweke@geweke.com or visit www.pink-october.org.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the “Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter” Film Festival at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org. For more information, call 742-2787 or email abbie@yubasutterarts.org.
– The Acting Company presents, “Bigger than life” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Show began at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and tickets cost $5-10. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The “Threads to Thrive” clothing drive will be held at NorCal Asset Solutions, 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. to provide business attire to individuals reentering the workforce. For more information, contact Courtney Payne at 916-872-5433 or email cmorrison98574@gmail.com.
Marysville
– The 6th annual Richard Sinnott Memorial Car Show will be held at the Marysville Flea Market, 1468 Simpson Lane, Marysville. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the show will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. In addition to the cars, there will also be live music, a snack bar, face painting, balloons and raffle prizes. For more information, call 743-8713.
– CANCELED: The Gaslight “Talks and Tour” event has been canceled. The next “Talks and Tours” event will be held Nov. 4.
– CANCELED: The Marysville Art Club has partnered with the Marysville Info-Center to host a “History Talks” event to share the many stories that have been passed down through the years of spirits and ghost sightings in Marysville’s Historic District, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Tour will begin at the Info-Center, 317 Fourth Street, Marysville, and includes lunch at the Silver Dollar Saloon. A $25 donation is recommended for the cost of admission. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 740-2418.
Colusa County
– The Sacramento Valley Museum will host the third annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show at the museum located at 1491 E St. in Williams. Doors will be open from 8 a.m until 3 p.m. and admission is free. For more information or to request a table, call Slim or Cristy Edwards at 473-2502, text 586-0710 or email closethefenceco@yahoo.com.
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the tenth annual Aruble Pumpkin Festival at LaVanche Hursh Park, located on the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will feature pumpkins, children’s activities including face painting and games and local vendors. For more information or to become a vendor, text 681-2532.
– Our Lady of Lourdes School will host an Oktoberfest event in St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Avenue, Colusa, from 6-10 p.m. A $30 entry fee donation includes unlimited food, including sausage, lasagna, pretzels, salad, deserts, and an open bar featuring wine and beer will be available for $20. There will also be live music by Guilty Again and games, including a cornhole tournament. VIP packages for eight are also available for $350. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Clint Jewett at 945-5519, Radene Cross at 632-8224 or the Our Lady of Lourdes School at 458-8208.
October 3
Yuba City
– The Acting Company and the city of Yuba City have teamed up to present, “Shakespeare in the (water) park: The comedy of errors,” at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C Street, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
Colusa County
– Indivisible Colusa County will host an “Indivisi-Fiesta” in Colusa at the Davison Park Pavillion, located on Tenth Street in between Webster and Parkhill Streets, from 3-5 p.m. The event will be catered by Doon Habanero Restaurant and there will be games and a make-your-own sundae bar. This is a community social event and all are welcome to attend. For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/indicolusa.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on in the Yuba-Sutter community while sharing information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music. This week’s guest will be Galvin, who will talk about the books he has authored.