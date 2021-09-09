We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
September 9
Yuba City
– CANCELED: The annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, call the Yuba Sutter Stand Down office at 749-1036 or email to ysveteranssd@gmail.com.
Live Oak
– Caltrans will host an outdoor, in-person community open house meeting to gather public input about a proposed long-term safety project on State Highway 99 in the Lomo Crossing area between Yuba City and Live Oak at the Lomo Cold Storage, 6005 Highway 99, Live Oak, from 6-7:30 p.m.
September 10
Yuba City
Live Oak
– SOLD OUT: The Marysville Stampede’s Cowgirl Soiree will be held at Red Roof Ranch, 5076 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 11 a.m.
Colusa County
– Northern Valley Indian Health will hold a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Colusa High School, 901 Colus Avenue, Colusa, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available. Appointments are appreciated but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 934-5431.
– A “Music on the 9th” fundraiser event will be held at Colusa Golf and Country Club, 2224 State Route 20, Colusa,starting at 6 p.m. A cocktail party will kick off the event before the local band Township takes the stage for a night of live music. General admission tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at the golf club. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa Police Department K-9 Unit. For more information, call 458-5577.
September 11
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
–A “Ceremony of Remembrance” in memory of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks is being hosted by the Sutter Buttes Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society at the 9/11 Monument at the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. The event begins at 3:30 p.m. and a short presentation will start at exactly 3:43 p.m. Seating will be limited and no RSVP is required. For more information, call 632-2744.
– Cornerstone Church will host a pancake breakfast to recognize the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The breakfast will take place at the church, 700 Washington Avenue, Yuba City, from 8:30-10 a.m. Menu items include all-you-can eat pancakes for $10, the exclusive “Hero Stack” with raspberry syrup, whipped cream, and fresh blueberries for $5, and savory sides plus coffee for $1. All first responders, military and their families eat free. All proceeds from the event will go to the Yuba City Fire and Police Departments. For more information, call 674-3087.
Marysville
–Tri Counties Blue Star Moms will display American flags with names and photos of men and women from California that lost their lives since the Sept. 11 attacks. They will be at the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors, 5865 A Road, Marysville, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.. A Road can be accessed off of North Beale Road. The museum contains artifacts from the Spanish American War through the Iraq War. For more information, call 682-3487.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a gallery reception and artist panel to highlight the “Birds of a Feather ‘’ exhibit at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville. The artist panel will take place from 5-6 p.m. and the reception will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, visit yubasutterarts.org.
Brownsville
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
Colusa County
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host a vintage vendor fair at LaVanche Hursh Park, located on the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. An assortment of vendors selling vintage items and homemade crafts will be onsite. For more information or to become a vendor, call Karen at 848-1253.
September 12
Wheatland
– The KISS: End of the World Tour performance will be held at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7:30 p.m.
September 14
Yuba City
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, each Tuesday in September. Lessons are at 6:30-7p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. For more information, visit yubasutterart.org.
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Tuesday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville. This month, “Rocketman” (R) will be screened. Doors are at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 763-2413.
Live Oak
– Caltrans will host a virtual open house via Cisco WebEx, from 6-7:30 p.m. to gather public input about a proposed long-term safety project on State Highway 99 in the Lomo Crossing area between Yuba City and Live Oak. The virtual meeting can be accessed by visiting https://bit.ly/3CMCFtd from a computer or mobile device and a WebEx account is not required. Those interested in attending can also call in to listen to the meeting via telephone by calling 1-408-418-9388 and entering meeting number: 146 946 0215 and passcode: Lomo99.
September 15
Yuba City
– The annual Twin Cities Cattle Drive will make its way down Bridge Street in Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. The drive will start at Franklin and Plumas Streets before heading over the Fifth Street Bridge to D Street and then to Riverfront Park. See first hand, longhorn steers being herded by cowboys on horseback like they did in the old Western days along with wagons, rodeo queens and more.
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org or the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.