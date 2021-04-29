We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
April 29
Colusa County
– The Williams Community Blood Drive will be held at the Williams Community Church, 315 Ninth Street, Williams, from 2-6 p.m. Face masks will be required to donate and appointments are requested to allow for optimal social distancing. Those that donate are asked to bring photo identification as well and eat and drink plenty of water prior to attending. To make an appointment, visit donorvitalant.org.
April 30
Colusa County
– Alpha Kappa Chapter of Omega Nu will host the “Swing for Scholarships,” gold tournament at the Arbuckle Golf Course, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, starting at 10 a.m. One hundred percent of the net profits will be given back to the community through scholarships and special projects. For more information or to register, visit www.tinyurl.com/2021omeganu.
– The 78th annual Stonyford Rodeo, hosted by the Stony Creek Horseman’s Association, will be held Friday through Sunday at 5104 East Park Road, Stonyford. The three day event will feature several Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events in addition to amuetur events on Sunday. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $7 for children, ages 7-12 at the rodeo gates on Friday and Saturday, and $5 per person for those aged 13 and older at the gates on Sunday. For more information, visit stonycreekhorsemen.org.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a “Songs for a New World” performance at 7 p.m. The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, this collection of songs examines life, love and the choices people make. Brown transports the audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge 57 stories about Fifth Avenue to meet an array of characters. The virtual show is a fundraiser for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture – tickets cost $15 and are available at www.yubasutterarts.org.
May 1
Marysville
– As part of a Yuba College beautification project, local Rotary Clubs will host a volunteer opportunity from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the college, 2088 North Beale Road, Marysville. The focus will be on planting plants and trees, ground fabric, creating dry creek beds and adding rock to planter beds. There will be a lunch break from noon to 1 p.m., provided by the Salvation Army. Those interested in participating are asked to email Laura Nicholson at lauran@syix.com with how many people in their party will join and what time they will arrive. For more information, call 218-6777.
– The Marysville Info-Center and Alliance for Hispanic Advancement are sponsoring a Cinco de Mayo celebration from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Info-Center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville. The free event will feature vendors, entertainment, guest speakers, storytelling and more. From 4-6 p.m., there will be a paint and sip event and tickets cost $30. For more information, call 740-2418.
– The Marysville Elks Lodge will host a craft fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 920 D St., Marysville. Vendors will include Paparazzi, Crafting Nerd Style, Scentsy, Handcrafted Wood Items, Plunder, Wraps and Covers, Third Street Emporium, Melissa’s Bullet Jewelry, Nita’s Stained Glass, Chalk Couture, Thirty One, Pampered Chef, It Looks Good on You, Dot Dot Smile, Bonnies Goodies, Fudge IT!, Monika’s Knick Knacks, Chel’s Design Studio, Stella and Dot, and more. There will be a raffle as well.
– CANCELED: The Marysville-Yuba City branch of American Association of University Women’s annual Garden Tour has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the tour will be back May 7, 2022. For more information, visit http://mvyc-ca.aauw.net/GardenTour.
Smartsville
– The Blue Oaks Center will host a clinic with vaquero Rodolfo Lara from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Smartsville. The clinic will include vaquero horsemanship, western dressage and obstacles and garrocha. Riders will gain a deeper understanding of their horses, themselves and classical horsemanship. Pre-registration is required and can be completed by contacting Marina at 510-673-5000 or marina@blueoakscenter.org. The cost is $350 per horse and rider or $25 for auditors.
Colusa County
– The Friends of the Colusa County Library will host a “May Day Celebration” wine tasting event to support the Colusa County Free Library at the Colusa Scout Cabin, 901 Parkhill Street, Colusa, from noon until 3 p.m. Admission includes a Friends of the Library wine glass, tasting of any or all of the wines offered by the five featured wineries and sampling of local sweet and savory snacks. Tickets cost $20 per person. For more information, email friendsofthecolusalibrary@gmail.com.
– The 78th annual Stonyford Rodeo, hosted by the Stony Creek Horseman’s Association, will be held Friday through Sunday at 5104 East Park Road, Stonyford. The three day event will feature several Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events in addition to amuetur events on Sunday. There will also be a parade to kick off rodeo festivities on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $7 for children, ages 7-12 at the rodeo gates on Friday and Saturday, and $5 per person for those aged 13 and older at the gates on Sunday. For more information, visit stonycreekhorsemen.org.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a “Songs for a New World” performance at 7 p.m. The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, this collection of songs examines life, love and the choices people make. Brown transports the audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge 57 stories about Fifth Avenue to meet an array of characters. The virtual show is a fundraiser for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture – tickets cost $15 and are available at www.yubasutterarts.org.
May 2
Smartsville
– The Blue Oaks Center will host a clinic with vaquero Rodolfo Lara from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Smartsville. The clinic will include vaquero horsemanship, western dressage and obstacles and garrocha. Riders will gain a deeper understanding of their horses, themselves and classical horsemanship. Pre-registration is required and can be completed by contacting Marina at 510-673-5000 or marina@blueoakscenter.org. The cost is $350 per horse and rider or $25 for auditors.
Colusa County
– The 78th annual Stonyford Rodeo, hosted by the Stony Creek Horseman’s Association, will be held Friday through Sunday at 5104 East Park Road, Stonyford. The three day event will feature several Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events in addition to amuetur events on Sunday. There will also be a parade to kick off rodeo festivities on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $5 per person for those aged 13 and older at the gates on Sunday. For more information, visit stonycreekhorsemen.org.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a “Songs for a New World” performance at 2 p.m. The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, this collection of songs examines life, love and the choices people make. Brown transports the audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge 57 stories about Fifth Avenue to meet an array of characters. The virtual show is a fundraiser for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture – tickets cost $15 and are available at www.yubasutterarts.org.