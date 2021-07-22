We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
July 22
Yuba City
– Hope Point Bike Kitchen will host a bike repair/distribution event for the homeless community in the upper parking lot at Gauche Park, located on the corner of Wilbur Avenue and C Street in Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. A light meal will also be served. For more information, call 671-1130.
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The show features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. This session will feature Adriann “Just the Pen” Toombs, David Michael Nixon and Dawn Colangelo Leas.
July 23
Yuba City
– The Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 1-4 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 871 Gray Ave., Suit A, Yuba City. Donors will receive a coupon for a free sandwich and ice cream. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Agra, India. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
July 24
Yuba City
– The Calvary Christian Center, in conjunction with Vitalant, wil host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall, 2620 Colusa Highway, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– Casa de Esperanza will host their “Walk a mile in her shoes” event at the Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness MonthFor more information, call 674-5400 or visit the Casa de Esperanza – NorCal Facebook page.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– POSTPONED: Sutter County Museum’s “Picnic in the Park” event has been postponed but another date has not been set at this time. For more information, call 822-7141.
Brownsville
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host solo sessions at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program features singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their original works.
July 25
Colusa County
– The Knights of Columbus #2145 Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 735 Ware St., Colusa. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the “All About the Arts Talk Show” at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through events and activities going on while sharing some information along with “Weird Art News” and live music. This session’s guest will be Mark Bradley, photographer and graphic designer.
July 27
Marysville
– The Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the bloodmobile near the main entrance, 726 Fourth St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The session will be hosted by David Read and feature Stoney Meagher, photographer and comedy impresario.
July 28
Yuba City
– The Norcal Asset Solutions Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host its annual members’ meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Sutter Theater for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. This is a social and “thank you” event for its members and includes a members only vote for a new slate of officers, a review of the past year and a look ahead at what’s to come. The public is invited to attend.
Marysville
– The Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the bloodmobile near the main entrance, 726 Fourth St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Colusa County
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.