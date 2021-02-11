We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Ongoing
Gridley
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, fishing, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
Colusa County
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
February 11
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
Virtual
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a Rice Growers Meeting via Zoom from 9 a.m.-noon. Topics will include weed management, disease management, arthropod management, bird and salmon project updates and emerging weed issues. Registration costs $10. For more information and to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32722.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a Cash Flow and Budgeting Workshop via Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. The workshop aims to help participants plan out the year – participants will need to have their numbers, such as starting cash balance, monthly numbers for sales/income and expenses to be able to participate. The cost is $10 per farm, up to three people. For more information or to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32963.
February 12
Yuba City
Colusa County
– Our Lady of Lourdes will host their annual crab feed at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Avenue, Colusa, from 4:30-7:30 p.m Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be drive-thru and only pre-sale tickets will be sold. For a $50 donation, attendees will receive a dinner featuring cracked crab, beans, salad and bread. There will also be door prize drawings. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 458-8208 or visit www.theollschool.com.
February 13
Yuba City
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a “Loving Out Loud” Valentine’s Eve reading at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Local readers will share writers of love, devotion, friendship and more.
– Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues is hosting a workshop on the documentary film “13th” at 5 p.m. via Zoom. This is the first in a series of four workshops on the film. This workshop will engage participants in an exploration and discussion of the challenges of systemic racial disparities that the movie brings to light. To join the virtual workshop, visit https://bit.ly/3tF8Aau.
February 14
Yuba City
– The Yuba-Sutter Marketplace Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from noon-3 p.m. inside near the food court across from Nail Tech at the mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalnt.org or call 893-5433.
February 16
Virtual
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a virtual walnut series from 9 a.m.-noon. Topics will include varieties, rootstocks, irrigation, nitrogen management, orchard recycling, pests, vertebrates, diseases and more. All walnut-related clientele will be able to participate for free due to the help from the event’s sponsor, the California Walnut Board. Registration ahead of the event is required. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3p1wM4g.
February 17
Virtual
February 18
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Poetry Square, hosted by poet-in-residence Diane Funston, will be at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work.
February 19
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Superintendent’s Office Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from noon-3:30 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalnt.org or call 893-5433.
Virtual
– YubaSutter Arts & Culture will host a special observation and virtual presentation in honor of Japanese American Day of Remembrance at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The annual Day of Remembrance is in recognition of President FDR’s signing Executive Order 9066 and the subsequent incarceration of nearly 120,000 Japanese Americans. This will be a special observation and virtual presentation with guest speakers and a report on the recently created Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Site and Interpretive Center.