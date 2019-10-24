October 24
Yuba City
The Thursday Farmers Market will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. on Teegarden Avenue between Plumas and Shasta Streets in Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors will be onsite. For more information, call 755-1620, email info@yubacitydowntown.com, or visit www.yubacitydowntown.com.
Marysville
Tom Galvin - songwriter, musician and poet- will facilitates a “Songwriter Slam” program for songwriters or those who would like to explore the craft. Share, give feedback and support the many ways an idea, emotion, memory, or anything can be transformed into a song. The collaboratition session wil be held from 6:30–8 p.m. at 624 E Street, Marysville. This event is free to the public. For more information, call 742-ARTS, email email@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Wheatland
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will host a pre-opening rock “enroll” party from 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 until 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, in the Kumi Center Ballroom, located at the north side of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Road in Wheatland. Guests 21 years of age and older will have an opportunity to sign up for a new Wild Card or upgrade to a higher tier status. For more information, visit www.hardrockhotels.com/sacramento.
October 25
Yuba City
The 60th annual Harvest Hoedown will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, located at 442 Franklin Ave. In Yuba City, from 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m. For more information, call 916-606-9738, email harvesthoedown@asdsc.org, or visit www.harvesthoedown.org.
The Camelot Kids Fall Festival will be held at the Calvary Christian Center, located at 2620 Colusa Highway in Yuba City, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. The event will include games, candy, prizes, pony rides, inflatables, petting zoo and drama presentations. A food court with barbecue will open at 5 p.m. For more information, contact the Calvary Christian Center at 673-6035.
SOLD OUT - The Acting Company’s performance of “Annie” will begin at 7:30 p.m. The theater is located at 815 B Street in Yuba City. For more information, call 751-1100, visit www.actingcompany.org or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Wheatland
October 26
Yuba City
The Veridian String Quartet will perform “Popcorn Pops: Family Fun in Spirited Costume,” at the Yuba County Library, located at 303 Second Street in Marysville, starting at 10 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.
The Yuba City Youth Commission’s annual Harvest Festival will be held at Playzeum, located at 1980 Walton Ave. in Yuba City, from , 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will include arts and crafts, face painting, food, games, entertainment and a children’s costume contest. Admission is one box or can of food per person and expired food will not be accepted. The Youth Commission will donate all food collectd to local community pantries. For more information, call 822-4794.
A Trick or Treat Police Department Open House will be held at the Yuba City Police Department, located at 1545 Poole Blvd. in Yuba City, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will include department tours, games, a photo booth, a bounce house, a raffle, free lunch, a kids costume contest, K9 demonstrations and SWAT vehicles on display. For more information, call 822-4725.
The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host their annual Live United-Run United Spooktacular River Run, a 5K run/walk and 10K run that will traverse the Feather River levee in Yuba City. The race will begin and end at Gauche Park, located at 421 C Street in Yuba City. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The 10K will start at 9 a.m. and the 5K will get underway at 9:30 a.m. Registration fees are $20-25 and include chip timing, a commemorative t-shirt and a continental breakfast provided by Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley. Children age five and under can participate for free and will receive a trick-or-treat bag. Add to the festivities by wearing a costume. An awards ceremony for runners and costumes winners will be held after the race. For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
The second annual Yuba-Sutter Zombie Walk will be held at Rockabetty’s, located at 561 2nd Street in Yuba City, from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Attendees can get a full zombie makeover, visit the zombie costume closet, get lost in the hay maze and play in the kids’ zone. Potato Potato will be on hand to provide tater tots. The Twin Cities Dancers will be in full zombie attire and makeup and will dance to “Thriller” throughout the day. This event is free and open to the public.
Marysville
The Yuba Sutter Arts’ will host thier annual Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead celebrationa at 624 E Street in Marysville from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Folklorico dancers, the musical group Lalo and Friends and artists will be on hand. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
October 27
Yuba City
The Veridian String Quartet will perform “Popcorn Pops: Family Fun in Spirited Costume,” at the Sutter County Library, located at 750 Forbes Ave. in Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
The annual Dia De Los Muertos event will be held at the Yuba Sutter Mall, located at 1215 Colusa Ave. in Yuba City, from noon–4 p.m. The event will include crafts, performances, face painting, vendors and more. Event proceeds benefits the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement. For more information, visit www.shopyubasuttermall.com.
