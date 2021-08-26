We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
August 26
Yuba City
– A GOP fundraising dinner hosted by Assemblyman James Gallagher and Assemblyman and Gubernatorial Candidate Kevin Kiley will be held in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased online at suttergop.org.
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– The Cash Prophet will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
Virtual
– The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will hold an online outreach meeting from 4-6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams to gather input from licensed hunters regarding public hunting programs in the Sacramento Valley. For more information, including how to obtain the link and instructions on how to submit comments and questions, email Tim Hermansen at Tim.Hermansen@wildlife.ca.gov.
August 28
Yuba City
– The Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will host Brews, Blues and BBQ from 4-8 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. Included with a ticket are unlimited samples of micro-brews, cider and wine; choice of ribs (half a rack), a tri-tip sandwich with beans and coleslaw or a personal pizza from Rolling Stone Pizza Co.; and soda and water. There will also be live music. Tickets cost $50 in advance or $60 at the door. All proceeds go back to the youth in the community. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.brewsbluesandbbq.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an Art Fix event from 6-9 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. The theme for this event is “Burning Man” and will feature live music, artists sharing their artwork, live dance lessons and special craft “Burner” drinks. Attendees can also help build a mini-Burning Man structure that will symbolically “burn” at the end of the evening.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
Olivehurst
– An Olivehurst Community Clean-Up event will be held at the Yuba County Airport, 1364 Sky Harbor Drive, Olivehurst, from 8 a.m. until noon. Residents of Olivehurst can dispose of their unwanted items for free, including appliances, televisions, scrap metal and more. Proof of residence is required and attendees are responsible for loading, transporting, sorting and unloading. Those that are 55 and older and have a disabled persons parking permit can arrange for curb-side assistance. For more information, 749-7510.
Wheatland
– The Jonas Brothers: The Remember This Tour performance will be held at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7 p.m.
Brownsville
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
Forbestown
– The Yuba Feather Museum will host an ice cream social at the museum, 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown, from 1-3 p.m. Sundaes, brownies and rootbeer floats will be available. For more information, call 675-1025.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host Solo Sessions at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program features musicians sharing their original works.
September 1
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
Virtual
– Poet and memoirist Marcelo Hernandez Castillo will facilitate a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from the nation and world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. This session Marcelo will be talking to Tess Taylor, the author of the poetry collections Rift Zone (2020), Work & Days (2016) and The Forage House (2013). The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 5 p.m.
September 2
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence will host the Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry and Prose at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The virtual open mic setting includes poets, writers and other presenters along with opportunities for audience participation. Participants are able to bring their personal work to share or listen in. To join the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
September 2
Statewide
– The second of two yearly free fishing days offered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be on Sept. 4. Anyone interested in trying their hand at fishing can do so without purchasing a fishing license. While anglers do not need a license, all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures still remain in effect on these license-free days of fishing. For more information, visit https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing/Free-Fishing-Days.
Marysville
– The Marysville Art Club, in coordination with the Marysville Info-Center, will host a History Talks Tour entitled, “Everybody Loves a Cowboy,” from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The tour will begin at the Info-Center, 317 Fourth Street, Marysville, and includes a barbeque lunch from AJ’s Sandwiches as well as a tour of Cotton Rosser’s Correl. Tickets cost $25 and space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 740-2418 or visit the Marysville Info-Center in person.
– The Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Center, 624 E Street, Marysville, is hosting a “The Best of the Valley” Talks and Tours event starting at 10 a.m. A $10 donation is appreciated. For more information, call Sue Cejner-Moyers at 742-6508.