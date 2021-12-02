Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society Chorus, Symphony to perform 83rd annual ‘Messiah’ show

The Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society Chorus and the Yuba Sutter Symphony will present the
83rd annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” on Sunday.
Corey Kersting, show conductor and vice president of the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society, said this year’s presentation will have no live audience but will be live streamed on several platforms as a precautionary measure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Although we will not have our normal audience this year, we are extremely pleased that we are able to have musicians together again to share this amazing music,” said Kersting. “It has been such a joy to have the chorus and orchestra making music once again.”
According to Kersting, the local presentation of “Messiah” began in 1939 and has continued each year since. While the performance could not be held last year due to the pandemic, a virtual presentation of a previous performance was broadcasted for local audiences to enjoy.
“The overall message of the Messiah is one of hope and promise fulfilled,” said Kersting. “We are excited to present this music and this message again for our community. This year it seems especially fitting. We are very pleased to present this music as a gift to our community as it begins the Christmas season.”
As additional precautions, the chorus and orchestra will be smaller than normal this year, said Kersting, and both groups have limited practices to just a few run throughs.
With Kersting conducting and Linda Robinson acting as the choral director, the livestream performance will take place on Sunday, Dec. 5, starting at 4 p.m. on www.ysos.org, the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society Facebook page and the Yuba-Sutter.LIVE Facebook page.
Kersting said a live radio broadcast can also be heard on 94.3 KXYS and live streamed at www.943KXYS.com/stream.
The live stream will also be replayed on the same platforms on Christmas Eve, starting at 4 p.m.
For more information, visit www.ysos.org.