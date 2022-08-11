Yuba-Sutter’s first Flash Film Festival progresses

The Yuba-Sutter Flash Film Festival is off to the races after its informational meeting on Monday evening. About 12 different artists attended with approximately eight teams accounted for.
“We were aiming to get somewhere between eight and 12 teams,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “So this is right on the mark.”
Prospective film makers met at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City and settled themselves in the gallery room surrounded by life-like depictions of animals by Donna Dutra. Each group received a packet which specified the rules and regulations of the competition. The meeting was mandatory for all participants which means registration for the event is now closed.
At 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, the teams will reconvene at the Sutter Theater and receive their subject, a prop, and a line of dialog to be included in the film. Once these items are received, a team is free to begin working on its project for the next 48 hours. Films must be between 4-6 minutes in length, not including beginning or end credits. All films must be turned in by 6 p.m. on Aug. 21.
“We won’t assign anything too bizarre,” explained Read. “The items and subjects we give should be manageable for all members.”
The cast and crew of each film must be volunteers and all content must be created within the specified 48-hour period. Any type of video or film camera may be used. Each film must involve two separate actors. Discussions at the meeting specified that content should hover around a PG-13 rating, and of course no animals should be harmed in the making of the films.
Judging criteria will center around inclusion of the assigned material, script, camera technique, use of two actors, understandable audio, lighting and editing transitions, overall creativity, and use of music whether original or copyright free. The public will be able to view the completed films at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Sutter Theater located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City.