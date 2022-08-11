Yuba-Sutter’s first Flash Film Festival progresses

Yuba-Sutter’s first Flash Film Festival meeting took place Monday evening in the gallery room at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

The Yuba-Sutter Flash Film Festival is off to the races after its informational meeting on Monday evening. About 12 different artists attended with approximately eight teams accounted for. 

“We were aiming to get somewhere between eight and 12 teams,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “So this is right on the mark.”

