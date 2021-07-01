Yuba Sutter Symphony returns with free Fourth of July performance

A beloved Fourth of July tradition returns this year, as the Yuba Sutter Symphony prepares to perform during and after the annual Yuba City Children’s Parade.
“We are so excited to have live music back! This is always one of our favorite concerts, but this year will be extra special as we celebrate our freedom and play the music that we love so much,” said Yuba City Symphony Conductor Corey Kersting.
According to a release issued by the Symphony, music will consist of famous patriotic pieces and marches plus some contemporary patriotic favorites.
The Symphony will present this free concert as a special gift to the community, it was stated in the release.
“This is a great way to kick off your July Fourth celebration,” said Kersting. “The kids’ parade and symphony help to bring back a small town traditional July Fourth celebration to Yuba City. And of course, we will conclude the concert with the ever-popular Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The free concert will be held at the Yuba City Town Center Fountain on Plumas Street, starting at 9:15 a.m.