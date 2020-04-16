The second annual Yuba Sutter Taco Festival has been rescheduled for Saturday Oct. 3, due to the current world health crisis.
Presented by Alma West Latin Music and Food Festivals and Alma West Entertainment, LLC, the event will fill the streets of downtown Marysville with live music and entertainment, vendors, activities and, most importantly, lots and lots of tacos.
As a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area, Wally Alvarado, vice president of Artist Relations for Alma West Latin Music and Food Festivals and Alma West Entertainment, LLC, wanted to bring the ideas inspired by the many festivals he has participated in back to the region.
From there, the idea for the Taco Fest was born and unfolded into a successful inaugural event last year.
“I took the idea and just threw it out there,” Alvarado said. “Within the first day, there were 61,000 engagements on social media.”
Alvarado said he hopes this event will attract hundreds to downtown Marysville, not only to attend the festival, but also enjoy the many local businesses in the area.
“My intent was to bring revenue back into the community and the downtown merchants,” Alvarado said. “We need more events like this in the community that bring people out and give them something to do.”
Admission, entertainment and activities at the festival are all free of charge.
Tacos and other food, beer and drinks can be purchased from the many vendors that will be onsite during the festivities.
Drink tickets will also be sold at the beer garden.
Event organizers are promising that this will be a great, family-friendly event with something for everyone and, of course, tons of tacos.
“Last year turned out great and this year bigger and better,” said Rose Mary Avila, one of the organizers.
For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Taco Fest Facebook or Instagram page.