The Theater Art Gallery’s “Yuletide Treasures” art show and sale runs from Dec 5 - 21. A select group of local and resident artists will be showcasing their work.
The gallery will also host an artist reception today (Thursday)from 5-7:00 p.m. Find one-of-a-kind art pieces will be featured and complimentary refreshments will be available.
Admission to the art gallery is free.
The gallery is located next to the Sutter Theater at 756 Plumas Street in downtown Yuba City.
For more information, call 908-5704 or 329-1733, visit www.suttertheater.org/the-theater-gallery or follow The Theater Art Gallery on Facebook.
