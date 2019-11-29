A winter storm is forecast to hit Yuba-Sutter this weekend.
“We have a really good chance of some substantial rainfall,” said Sierra Littlefield, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “It’s going to be a wet weekend.”
Littlefield said the heaviest of the rain will fall Saturday evening and continue into Sunday. She said the rain could cause ponding on the roadways and increased commute times.
“Luckily the rain will slow down right before the work week, but people who are traveling back home after the holidays can expect a treacherous drive.”
Little also said that they recommend not driving through the Sierras after 3 p.m. because the storm will have the highest impact on the roads during that time.
According to the National Weather Service website, the storm may also cause trees to fall and power outages.
For more information visit www.weather.gov.