The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a vehicle collision reportedly involving pedestrians at the intersection of South Walton Avenue and Camino De Flores in Yuba City at around 2:16 p.m. on Monday.
Through an investigation, deputies determined that two adults and one juvenile were allegedly struck by a vehicle which was occupied by one female driver and a juvenile passenger, officials said. The driver was identified by officials as 49-year-old Chera Center of Yuba City.
Officials said that the pedestrians allegedly involved in the collision were transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville for major injuries. Center was arrested for multiple charges including driving while under the influence.
Officials said that this case is still an active investigation and further information will be provided as it is obtained. No details about the pedestrians will be released.
Officials are asking those with information regarding the traffic collision to email Deputy Anub at SAnub@co.sutter.ca.us.