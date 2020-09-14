Two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old Yuba City resident who was killed after attempting to prevent a vehicle theft last week.
Edgar James McKnight, 18, and Danny Floyd Ray McKnight, 19, were both arrested over the weekend on suspicion of murder. Edgar McKnight was arrested in Yuba City on Saturday before Danny McKnight was detained in Yuba County on Sunday.
“Sutter County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been working nonstop to locate information regarding this case and with their efforts were able to identify the two suspects,” said Undersheriff Scott Smallwood in a press release.
Victor Camacho, 19, of Yuba City was killed Sept. 10 when he tried to stop the suspects from fleeing the area in a white sedan after they allegedly attempted to steal his father’s vehicle in the 2700 block of Howlett Avenue, Yuba City. He was dragged after attempting to reach in their vehicle to disable it and was found on the roadway with major injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy for Camacho has not been completed yet, and an official cause of death is pending.
Both McKnights were booked into the Sutter County Jail with bail set at $1 million each. They will appear in Sutter County Superior Court on Sept. 16.