No concrete standards have been formally set in Sutter County regulating the licensing of industrial hemp cultivation and processing facilities.
Sutter County supervisors will begin that process today when they hold a public hearing to introduce an ordinance that would establish annual licensing guidelines, zoning restrictions, and buffer requirements, among other requirements for cultivators and processors.
Currently in Sutter County, the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp is viewed as any other agricultural crop under the Zoning Code’s “Agriculture” and “Agricultural Processing” use type definitions and must comply with federal and state regulations.
Today’s public hearing will be held during the regularly scheduled Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting, which starts at 3 p.m. inside council chambers at Yuba City Hall — 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
For more information about the proposed ordinance being considered, visit https://bit.ly/2NKJuHc and click on “Agenda Packet” for the March 23 meeting.
Following the public hearing, the board would have the option to continue the item to the next regular meeting for formal adoption. The ordinance would become effective 30 days following adoption.