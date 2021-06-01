Sutter Union High School and the ALICE Training Institute will host an Active Shooter Response Training in July.
Bud Myers, compliance and safety officer at the high school, said there will be two options for the training planned for July 20-21.
The first option is a two-day “train the trainer” course, which is an instructor certification course designed to provide any private or public organization with trained personnel to provide individuals within the organization with the options based on strategies to increase their survivability in a violent situation. The first day of the course is in a classroom setting learning the basic strategies, and the second day will be a live scenario setting conducted as if it were a real intruder situation.
The second option is a live 90-minute classroom course conducted in the evening between the two days of the trainer course and is open to the public. It's designed to teach ALICE survival strategies to any individual who wants to know how to take responsibility for their own survival during a violent situation.
“The ALICE strategies empower individuals to participate in their own survival in the gap between when a violent situation begins and when law enforcement arrives,” Myers said. “It is hoped that the participants will learn how to put the strategies into action during those critical five minutes between when violence erupts and help arrives.”
He said prior to the Columbine incident in April 1999, the only strategies for dealing with active shootings were to “shelter in place” or “lockdown.”
“Columbine taught us that this was not necessarily the best thing to do and, in fact, there are numerous options that can be employed to increase survivability,” Myers said. “ALICE training is aligned with recommendations from the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and numerous other government agencies and has been adopted by thousands of organizations throughout the United States and beyond as their official response strategy.”
ALICE stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.
Sutter Union High School is an ALICE-certified organization. July’s training will be the second time the school has hosted this event.
To sign up for the two-day “Train a Trainer” course, visit www.alicetraining.com/training-classes.
To register for the 90-minute individual course, visit www.cvent.com/d/6jqvh1.
Myers said there is a cost associated with both courses – details are available at the respective websites.